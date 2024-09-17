Dubai: In the UAE, there is never such a thing as being the ‘right’ age to launch a startup. Eve Heinz, a German expat based in Dubai, will tell you that.

It was shortly after passing out from high school in May 2022 that Eve had quite a different sort of conversation with her parents about her future. While her peers focused on college applications, SAT scores, and preparing for the traditional campus experience, Eve was into launching and building a business.

Armed with several startup pitch decks she had created, Eve approached her parents, who became her first ‘angel investors’. After incorporating revisions suggested by her father, she convinced them to allocate the Dh150,000 they had saved for her college education to fund her venture, ‘Linafsi’, a health-focused snack brand.

As a one-woman enterprise, the now 20-year-old American School of Dubai graduate embarked on perfecting a recipe for a ‘crispy, nutritious, and delicious’ protein bar. She also worked on finding manufacturers, designing packaging, setting a pricing strategy, and identifying niche distribution channels.

Her idea was simple: to offer a healthy snacking alternative that caters to the busy, health-conscious populace in the region.

Eve's entrepreneurial journey gained momentum following an internship at Anona GbmH, a private-label protein bar manufacturer in Colditz, Germany, during the summer of 2021. This experience deepened her understanding of food product development and set her off on a business plan.

Eve was also inspired by Dubai’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, a city she has called home since 2020 after relocating from Leipzig, Germany.

Protein bars with an edge

In September 2022, at 18 years old, Eve launched Linafsi with its flagship product being a mango lassi protein bar. The brand expanded its offerings in May 2023 by introducing the coconut milk chocolate protein bar, followed by the butterscotch-flavored bar in December 2023.

“I wanted to create something that makes it easy and enjoyable to nourish your body while getting enough protein, which many of us lack due to our busy lives that often don’t allow time for proper meals,” Eve explained.

Entering a competitive market, Eve knew she needed to stand out. According to Mordor Intelligence, the UAE’s energy bar market is projected to grow from $4.85 million in 2023 to $6.30 million by 2028.

Linafsi, which means ‘for myself’ in Arabic, distinguishes itself by focusing on localized flavors and a lighter, crispier texture that appeals to a broader audience.

“Many bars in the market feature traditional Western flavours like peanut butter, chocolate, or salted caramel,” said Eve. “But Dubai’s multicultural environment inspired me to create something more unique, so we launched with the mango lassi protein bar.”

Once the product was ready, Eve partnered with hotels like Five Palm Jumeirah, fitness centres, Zayed International Airport in Abu Dhabi, and Choithram's grocery stores to distribute her protein bars. They sell at Dh144 for a pack of 12 bars, each containing 15 grams of protein and 200 calories.

The bars are also available on Amazon, and Linafsi has begun collaborating with Pullman and Fairmont hotels. Eve is now exploring additional distribution channels, including hospitals and schools in Dubai, and eventually across the region.

Business model

Linafsi protein bars are manufactured and packaged in India. “I chose to manufacture in India because the raw materials, like oats, grains, and fruit, are readily available there.”

However, her long-term goal is to produce locally once the business becomes profitable.

During the initial trial run, Eve commissioned the production of 20,000 bars and has since placed two subsequent orders for the newer products.

“In terms of costs, about 30 per cent of the Dh150,000 went toward initial startup expenses, including trade licenses,” she added. “We haven’t taken on any external investment yet, but I plan to diversify the product range to include protein balls and other snack items.”

While reaching profitability is still a work in progress, Eve is optimistic. “It’s taking time to breakeven, and I think it’ll take a while longer before we see actual profits. But our numbers are steadily increasing, especially as we expand our distribution channels.”

College is not an option

“When pitching the business idea to my parents, it was an ongoing process of adjusting and refining the plan until my dad was confident I’d thought it through,” said Eve. “He wanted to make sure it wasn’t just a spur-of-the-moment decision.”

She considers herself quite fortunate for having supportive parents and siblings who help her every step of the way.

For Eve, a full college degree isn’t part of her future. “I believe learning and education can happen within college, but they’re not exclusive to it. I don’t think you need to follow the traditional college path to educate yourself or learn.