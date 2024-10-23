Dubai: The Dubai Forum, celebrating the 40th anniversary of UAE-China diplomatic ties, on Wednesday highlighted the deepening strategic partnership, economic collaboration, and cultural exchanges that have defined their relationship over the past four decades.

The Forum was jointly hosted by the Consulate-General of China in Dubai, the China Public Diplomacy Association, the Government of Dubai Media Office, and Dubai Chambers.

Industry leaders during a panel discussion at the Forum Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

Zhang Yiming, the Chinese Ambassador to the UAE, said the strong relationship is a “role model” for others in the region and around the world.

“We have similar historical objectives in developing our two countries. The UAE is an important and critical partner for China’s modernisation,” the Ambassador told Gulf News.

Praising the leadership of both nations for strengthening relations over the years, Yiming emphasised the opportunities for growth across various sectors, including energy, technology, education, arts, and culture.

“I see huge opportunities for growth. There are a large number of Chinese investors here to explore Dubai. We look forward to welcoming Emiratis to discover new opportunities in China. This is the new way of win-win cooperation,” he said on the sidelines of the forum, which featured discussions and sessions on energy, the new generation, and media.

“While the world is full of uncertainties, China and the UAE, through our concrete efforts, will bring stability and prosperity,” the Ambassador added.

Chinese tea being served at the Forum Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

‘It’s been amazing’

Among the several businesspersons in attendance was Ronnie Chan, chair of Hang Lung Properties Limited, who has been visiting the UAE since the mid 1970s.

“I am a businessman. I first came to Dubai 49 years ago. Dubai was a small stretch from one end to another. Today, I can’t count the number of Michelin-star restaurants here. We are witnessing some of the biggest economic developments in both China and the UAE. The growing relationship between the two countries has been amazing,” Chan said.

China’s investments in the UAE surged by 16 per cent last year to $1.3 billion, accounting for 60 percent of the total value of China’s investments in the region.

Growth prospects

Jamal bin Thaniah, chairman of Emaar Properties, highlighted that China has made great strides in removing trade barriers, which has further enhanced bilateral relations.

Jamal bin Thaniah (centre) during the panel discussion Image Credit: Ashwani Kumar/Gulf News

“China and the UAE have managed to bridge the gap between East and West,” Thaniah noted. “The prospects for growth are excellent.”

Estimates suggest that the volume of trade exchange is expected to reach $200 billion by 2030.

Cao Yuanzheng, former chief economist at the Bank of China, emphasised that China is “not just a factory for the world, but a market for the world”.

Chen Wenling, chief economist at the China Centre for International Economic Exchanges, observed that bilateral relations are entering their best phase yet, with enormous potential for further growth.