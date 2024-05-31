Beijing: As part of his two-day state visit to the People’s Republic of China, President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has met with a number of Emirati students studying at Chinese universities and institutions.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mohamed enquired about the students’ well-being and academic progress, expressing his happiness to be meeting them and emphasising the importance of providing favourable conditions for their studies and learning.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan meets with a number of Emirati students studying at China. Image Credit: Wam

He urged the students to persevere and apply maximum efforts in their education, enabling them to return home with valuable knowledge and experiences that will benefit themselves and their country.

He emphasised that the youth of the UAE are the nation’s true wealth and vital for realising its aspirations for growth, and reaffirmed the UAE’s keenness to learn from the world’s leading models of development, including China.

UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during meeting with Li Qiang, Prime Minister of the State Council of the People's Republic of China, on Friday. Image Credit: Wam

Sheikh Mohamed also encouraged the students to present a positive image of their country in China, embodying the UAE’s values and principles in their behaviour. He noted that upon their return they would help to strengthen bilateral relations by acting as cultural bridges between the Emirati and Chinese peoples.

The students expressed their delight at meeting President Sheikh Mohamed, thanking him for his continuous support and encouragement for young Emiratis both at home and abroad. They shared that this meeting provided a substantial morale boost for their studies and pledged to work diligently to meet His Highness’ expectations that they contribute to the UAE’s development upon their return.

Earlier, Sheikh Mohamed also met on Friday Li Qiang, Premier of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China, to explore ways to strengthen bilateral ties in various fields including investment, energy, industry, culture and education. The meeting came on the second day of his state visit to China.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan departed Beijing today at the conclusion of his two-day state visit to the People's Republic of China. WAM Image Credit: WAM

The Chinese Premier warmly welcomed Sheikh Mohamed and noted the positive impact of his visit on relations between the two countries.

They both emphasised the significance of the various bilateral agreements and MoUs exchanged and signed during Sheikh Mohamed’s visit. They reaffirmed their mutual commitment to implementing these agreements to help achieve the shared developmental goals of the UAE and China.

During their talks, Sheikh Mohamed and the Chinese Premier also welcomed the continued strengthening of relations between the two countries in recent years, and discussed their shared keenness to further enhance these ties and their interest in maximising all opportunities to benefit both nations and their people.

Meanwhile, Sheikh Mohamed departed Beijing on Friday after concluding his two-day state visit to the People’s Republic of China.