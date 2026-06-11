Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Modi on historic leadership milestone

“I congratulate my friend Narendra Modi on the occasion of recording the longest continuous term as an elected head of government in the history of modern India, and I wish him success in leading his country and people towards further civilisational achievements,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

The UAE President also highlighted the remarkable growth in relations between the UAE and India in recent years, noting that cooperation between the two countries has deepened across several sectors under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

The achievement comes as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completes 12 years in power and enters the third year of its current term. The milestone marks another chapter in Modi’s political career, which has significantly shaped India’s electoral and political landscape over the past decade.

“I wish you continued success in driving India’s ongoing progress, and look forward to further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our nations and peoples,” he added.

He said the relationship had undergone a “qualitative transformation” thanks to joint efforts aimed at advancing the prosperity and well-being of both nations. Sheikh Mohamed expressed confidence that bilateral ties would continue to strengthen in the coming years.

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