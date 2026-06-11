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Sheikh Mohamed congratulates Modi on historic leadership milestone

President praises Modi on becoming India’s longest-serving elected head of government

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Balaram Menon, Senior Web Editor
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File photo: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Narendra Modi
File photo: Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Narendra Modi
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Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he became the longest-serving democratically elected Prime Minister in India’s history.

In a message posted on X, Sheikh Mohamed wished Modi continued success in leading India towards further progress and development.

“I congratulate my friend Narendra Modi on the occasion of recording the longest continuous term as an elected head of government in the history of modern India, and I wish him success in leading his country and people towards further civilisational achievements,” Sheikh Mohamed said.

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The UAE President also highlighted the remarkable growth in relations between the UAE and India in recent years, noting that cooperation between the two countries has deepened across several sectors under their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

He said the relationship had undergone a “qualitative transformation” thanks to joint efforts aimed at advancing the prosperity and well-being of both nations. Sheikh Mohamed expressed confidence that bilateral ties would continue to strengthen in the coming years.

“I wish you continued success in driving India’s ongoing progress, and look forward to further strengthening our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our nations and peoples,” he added.

Historic milestone

Modi reached the landmark on Wednesday after completing 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing the previous record of 4,398 days held by India’s first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru.

The achievement comes as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completes 12 years in power and enters the third year of its current term. The milestone marks another chapter in Modi’s political career, which has significantly shaped India’s electoral and political landscape over the past decade.

Balaram Menon
Balaram MenonSenior Web Editor
Balaram brings more than two decades of experience in the media industry, combining sharp editorial judgment with a deep understanding of digital news dynamics. Since 2004, he has been a core member of the gulfnews.com digital team, playing a key role in shaping its identity. Passionate about current affairs, politics, cricket, and entertainment, Balaram thrives on stories that spark conversation. His strength lies in adapting to the fast-changing news landscape and curating compelling content that resonates with readers.
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