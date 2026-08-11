Sheikh Zayed’s seven core values: the principles that continue to shape the UAE

The Founder's Office has identified 7 values reflected throughout his life and leadership
Dubai: The Founder's Office has published a set of seven core values embodied by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the UAE's Founding Father.
The values were identified through an extensive examination of his words and actions across his decades as Ruler of Abu Dhabi and President of the UAE.
They are intended as a practical framework for anyone teaching or communicating about his life, so that it is done accurately and authentically rather than by approximation.
Wisdom: Learning from the past while embracing the opportunities of the future.
Respect: Treating all people with dignity and respect, and establishing the UAE as a beacon for tolerance and human fraternity.
Human Development: Investing in people as the foundation of progress and prosperity.
Determination: Demonstrating resilience and perseverance even in the face of great challenges.
Sustainability: Making long-term decisions in the best interests of current and future generations.
Unity: Maintaining an unwavering belief in the power of cooperation and solidarity.
Generosity: Giving generously to others without any expectation of recognition or reward.
Each value comes with a set of related themes, which the Office says is not exhaustive and may be updated over time. The full wording is published on The Founder's Office website.
His Excellency Sheikh Zayed bin Hamad Al Nahyan, chairman of The Founder's Office, framed it as an obligation rather than a commemoration.
"The late Sheikh Zayed's values are an integral part of his cultural legacy and are just as relevant today as they were throughout his lifetime," he said. "As the beneficiaries of his visionary leadership, we have a responsibility to ensure that these timeless values are preserved and passed on to our children and grandchildren, and embedded throughout our society."
Her Excellency Reem Yousif Alshimmari, director general of the Office, made a similar point about the present moment.
"At a time of rapid change, the Founder's values provide a set of enduring principles that continue to guide individuals and organisations throughout the UAE, supporting the nation's progress," she said.
The publication coincides with the UAE's Year of the Family, and the Office frames it as part of ensuring Emirati heritage passes intact to the next generation, while deepening awareness of the principles that helped shape the nation and strengthen its national identity.
The complete language for each value is available on The Founder's Office website, at thefoundersoffice.gov.ae.