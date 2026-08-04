UAE President receives UAE Pavilion team from Expo 2025 Osaka

Designed under the supervision of Sheikha Mariam bint Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairperson of the Presidential Court for National Projects, the UAE Pavilion embodied the concept of progress as a continuous human journey linking cultural heritage and knowledge with scientific discovery and future ambitions. Inspired by the date palm under the theme Earth to Ether, the pavilion reimagined the traditional arish palm-frond house through a contemporary architectural vision that combined the UAE's deep cultural roots with its ambitions for the future, drawing on the principles of traditional Emirati architecture.