GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 36°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE

UAE marks 60 years since Sheikh Zayed's historic leadership

On August 6, 1966, Sheikh Zayed became Ruler of Abu Dhabi, beginning a new era

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
4 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
2018 marked 100 years since the birth of Sheikh Zayed who united the emirates and took the UAE to new heights of success and development
2018 marked 100 years since the birth of Sheikh Zayed who united the emirates and took the UAE to new heights of success and development
Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The UAE on Thursday marked the 60th anniversary of the accession of its Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, as Ruler of Abu Dhabi. President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan said the historic milestone marked the beginning of the country's remarkable journey of progress and laid the foundations of the Union.

On August 6, 1966, Sheikh Zayed became Ruler of Abu Dhabi, ushering in a new era of development that transformed the emirate and paved the way for the creation of the United Arab Emirates. Born around 1918 in Abu Dhabi, he was the youngest of the four sons of Sheikh Sultan bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He grew up at a time when the emirate's economy relied largely on fishing, pearl diving and small-scale agriculture in scattered oases.

As a young man, Sheikh Zayed travelled extensively across the region, gaining a deep understanding of the land and its people. In the early 1930s, he witnessed the first geological surveys for oil, an industry that would later drive the UAE's transformation.

This historic footage of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan's accession as Ruler of Abu Dhabi on August 6, 1966, was released online by Zayed TV, a channel created by Abu Dhabi Media Company to celebrate the achievements and legacy of the UAE's Founding Father. The channel was launched as part of the Year of Zayed initiatives in 2018.

Marking the occasion, Zayed TV said:

"On this day in 1966, Sheikh Zayed led the government in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and announced the beginning of an era of human development, construction and investment."

Sheikh Zayed's accession marked the start of a transformative period that laid the foundations for the UAE's remarkable development and the formation of the Union in 1971.

Following Abu Dhabi's first crude oil exports in 1962, he channelled the emirate's growing revenues into schools, hospitals, housing and roads, while increasing support for the Trucial States. His visionary leadership culminated in the formation of the UAE in 1971, when he became the nation's first President.

Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 27 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

President marks 60 years since Sheikh Zayed's accession

2h ago2m read
Sheikh Mohamed honours UAE Expo Osaka Pavilion team

Sheikh Mohamed honours UAE Expo Osaka Pavilion team

2m read
Etihad Rail fast-tracks opening of Al Dhafra stations

Etihad Rail fast-tracks opening of Al Dhafra stations

3m read
Union Pledge Day commemorates the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and the Founding Rulers.

UAE marks Union Pledge Day; celebrating unity, progress

2m read