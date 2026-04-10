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UAE residents heed to Sheikh Mohammed’s call to raise flags in show of unity

Communities, institutions, and more come together to honour the nation and its leadership

Last updated:
Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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Emirati waving the UAE flag in front of Burj Khalifa Dubai
Emirati waving the UAE flag in front of Burj Khalifa Dubai
Abdullah Sameh @dubai.uae.dxb / Gulf News Reader

Dubai: Residents across the UAE have responded to a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to raise the national flag, turning balconies, homes, and public spaces into powerful symbols of unity and resilience.

From long-time expatriates to newly arrived residents, people have shared heartfelt messages alongside images of the UAE flag displayed proudly outside their homes.

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‘Our second home’

Many residents have described the gesture as a tribute to a country they now call home. 

Jonil Bolilan Valles has shared, “My second home since 2017. I raise the flag of UAE.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Josie Conlu has posted, “A tribute of unity and gratitude to the country I proudly call my second home. I stand with the UAE. Thank you for the love, support, and protection.”

For others, the act has symbolised appreciation for safety and stability.

Jojie Caday has bared, “Aye aye sir! Raised UAE Flag on my flat, showing our evidence of love to this country, UAE, our second home.”

A symbol of resilience and hope

Residents have also highlighted that the flag is a sign of perseverance during challenging times.

Vett Fumar Glino has noted, “Raise and show off the UAE flag as a symbol of unity and resilience. Not yet over but getting there. Thank you UAE.”

Moreover, Manu Van Droogenbroeck has captioned, “Answering the call from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. Hanging our flag proud for the leaders of the country and the men and women of the defensive forces who are keeping our country and families safe, day in and day out.”

Institutions join the movement

Additionally, the response has extended beyond residential communities. Several schools, hospitals, companies, and leading brands across the UAE have also raised the national flag, reinforcing a collective spirit of solidarity.

From educational campuses to healthcare facilities and corporate headquarters, the widespread participation has showcased a shared commitment to standing together during times of tough times.

A unifying moment for the nation

The simple act of raising the UAE flag has become a powerful expression of unity, gratitude, and loyalty. For many, it has reflected not only respect for the country’s leadership but also a deep emotional connection to the nation they call home.

As flags continue to wave across skylines and neighbourhoods, the message remains clear: the UAE stands united.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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