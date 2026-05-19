Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid honours winners of UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy Award
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today honoured the winners of the second edition of the UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy Award, praising government teams that transformed simplifying procedures and accelerating services into a “daily work culture” centred around people-first governance.
The ceremony was attended by Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; and Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
In a post published on X, Sheikh Mohammed said the award recognised government teams that reinforced a modern governance model focused on efficiency, speed and improving people’s lives through simplified public services.
The Vice President congratulated the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure team for winning the “Best Government Team in Bureaucracy Reduction” award for its Maritime Transport Bundle project, while also praising Emirates Post for its significant operational improvement and success in accelerating services and procedures.
During the event, Sheikh Mohammed also announced the next phase of the programme under the title “Zero Bureaucracy Using Agentic AI”, ushering in a new stage aimed at shortening procedures further and building a faster, smarter and more efficient government using advanced technologies.
Among the winners honoured by Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan were the Ministry of Finance team for its Smart Financial Governance Operations project between government entities, and the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security team for its “Request Data Once” initiative. The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment team was also recognised for its Farmers and Fishermen Services project under the community engagement category.
Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honoured the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation team for its AI-powered labour contract verification system under the category of using artificial intelligence in bureaucracy reduction.
He also recognised the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research for its project streamlining recognition of foreign academic qualifications, alongside Etihad Water and Electricity for its instant approvals initiative for new areas.
Meanwhile, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan honoured the Ministry of Foreign Affairs team for its digital attestation initiative under the digital bureaucracy reduction category. The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security was also recognised for its Smart Customs System initiative, while Emirates Post received an award for its National Logistics Network project.
The Zero Bureaucracy programme was launched by the UAE government as part of wider efforts to streamline public services, reduce administrative complexity and improve the speed and efficiency of government operations across federal entities.