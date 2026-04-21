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Sheikh Mansour leads strategic review of government performance

The meeting agenda included discussions on studies and strategies

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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Sheikh Mansour
Sheikh Mansour
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Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council held in Abu Dhabi. The meeting reviewed the outcomes of implementing a number of government programmes and initiatives, and discussed proposals aimed at enhancing efficiency across various sectors.

In a post on his official account on the X platform, he said: “We rely on clear results and precise indicators in advancing government performance. During today’s meeting of the Ministerial Development Council, we reviewed the outcomes of implementing dozens of government programmes and initiatives, along with qualitative achievements that reflect the efficiency of government work. These efforts strengthen the UAE’s global competitiveness and align with our ambitions for a more sustainable and prosperous future.”

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The meeting agenda included discussions on studies and strategies presented in the fields of industry, economy, and foreign trade, as well as a number of new policies in service sectors, governance of government digital projects, regulation of postal services in the UAE, and the adoption of advanced practices in environmental sustainability.

During the meeting, the council also reviewed proposed regulatory decisions concerning healthcare and medical professions, personal status matters, and services provided by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.

On government affairs, the council examined the results of implementing government strategies and initiatives, along with several reports from federal councils and committees for 2025. These included reports from the Emirates Council for Infrastructure and Housing, the Industrial Development Council, and the National Committee for Food Safety. The council also discussed recommendations from the Federal National Council regarding government policy on artificial intelligence, as well as policies aimed at strengthening national security in pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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