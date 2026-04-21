Sheikh Mansour leads strategic review of government performance

The meeting agenda included discussions on studies and strategies
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Development Council held in Abu Dhabi. The meeting reviewed the outcomes of implementing a number of government programmes and initiatives, and discussed proposals aimed at enhancing efficiency across various sectors.
In a post on his official account on the X platform, he said: “We rely on clear results and precise indicators in advancing government performance. During today’s meeting of the Ministerial Development Council, we reviewed the outcomes of implementing dozens of government programmes and initiatives, along with qualitative achievements that reflect the efficiency of government work. These efforts strengthen the UAE’s global competitiveness and align with our ambitions for a more sustainable and prosperous future.”
The meeting agenda included discussions on studies and strategies presented in the fields of industry, economy, and foreign trade, as well as a number of new policies in service sectors, governance of government digital projects, regulation of postal services in the UAE, and the adoption of advanced practices in environmental sustainability.
During the meeting, the council also reviewed proposed regulatory decisions concerning healthcare and medical professions, personal status matters, and services provided by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security.
On government affairs, the council examined the results of implementing government strategies and initiatives, along with several reports from federal councils and committees for 2025. These included reports from the Emirates Council for Infrastructure and Housing, the Industrial Development Council, and the National Committee for Food Safety. The council also discussed recommendations from the Federal National Council regarding government policy on artificial intelligence, as well as policies aimed at strengthening national security in pharmaceutical industries and medical supplies.