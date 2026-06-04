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How UAE citizens and residents can sign the new national pledge online today

The initiative promotes unity, belonging and shared national values across the UAE

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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“The UAE flag is a symbol of strength and pride,” said Sheikh Mohammed in a post on X
“The UAE flag is a symbol of strength and pride,” said Sheikh Mohammed in a post on X
Virendra Saklani / Gulf News

Dubai: A new national initiative has been quietly making its way across the UAE.

The Pledge and Commitment initiative was launched in May by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, at a ceremony at the Abu Dhabi Energy Centre. The launch drew more than 4,800 participants from across the country, including citizens, residents, students, academics, investors, business leaders and representatives of diverse communities. Since then, it has been extended to everyone through a dedicated digital platform at pledge.ae.

 What is the pledge

The initiative offers citizens and residents an opportunity to express loyalty to the UAE leadership and reaffirm their sense of belonging to the nation. It is built on four pillars: promoting coexistence and unity, drawing inspiration from the President's leadership values, strengthening civic responsibility and national identity, and expressing gratitude for the country's achievements. 

The pledge itself is a heartfelt declaration of loyalty to the UAE and its leadership, affirming a commitment to living in peace, passing on national values to future generations, and contributing to the country's continued progress.

How to take part

Head to pledge.ae, read through the pledge text and sign it digitally. The process takes just a few minutes. Once you have completed it, you will receive a personalised Certificate of Appreciation that you can download and share across your social media channels. With your name on it, it makes for a meaningful keepsake and a simple way to publicly show your pride in the UAE.

The initiative aims to become a broad national movement combining community engagement, digital interaction and public activities to strengthen unity and national belonging across the UAE. In a country as diverse as this one, where citizens and long-term residents from every corner of the world share the same streets, schools and workplaces, it is a reminder of the values that hold it all together. 

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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