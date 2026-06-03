Dubai: Abu Dhabi provided further details on the emirate’s newly announced rental freeze, confirming on Wednesday that the annual rental increase cap has been temporarily removed while setting out how rents will be calculated during the period.

For tenants, the latest update essentially provides clearer guidance on what the rental freeze means in practice. Residents renewing their leases should not face any increase in rent while the measure remains in effect, while businesses renewing commercial leases will receive the same protection.

“With demand consistently exceeding supply over the past few years, occupancy rates have reached record highs. This demand has driven new lease prices up 15% across Abu Dhabi and 23% in investment zones compared to last year, impacting housing continuity for many residents,” it said.

“Tenants and businesses who believe the directive is not being observed are encouraged to contact ADREC through its official channels: the website adrec.gov.ae, the Centre’s dedicated customer service line, and the official email address,” it added.

“All lease renewals and new agreements will reference the rental rate from the property’s last registered Tawtheeq contract,” said ADREC, which will also oversee implementation and compliance and engage with relevant stakeholders to ensure the directive is upheld across the emirate.

The update also clarifies how rental values will be determined while the policy remains in force. According to the government, all lease renewals and new agreements must reference the rental value recorded in the property’s most recent registered tenancy contract.

The rental increase percentage was updated from 5% to 0% per annum on residential, commercial, and industrial properties across the Emirate for a temporary short period, the Abu Dhabi Real Estate Centre (ADREC) said in a statement on Wednesday.

Justin Varghese Your Money Editor

Justin is a personal finance author and seasoned business journalist with over a decade of experience. He makes it his mission to break down complex financial topics and make them clear, relatable, and relevant—helping everyday readers navigate today’s economy with confidence. Before returning to his Middle Eastern roots, where he was born and raised, Justin worked as a Business Correspondent at Reuters, reporting on equities and economic trends across both the Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions.