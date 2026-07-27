SelfDrive expands its affordable mobility fleet in Abu Dhabi to meet rising car rental demand

The move meets growing demand for flexible, affordable vehicle access in the capital
SelfDrive, the UAE's digital mobility platform has expanded its fleet in Abu Dhabi to meet increasing demand for affordable and flexible transport in the emirate. The expansion adds a wider mix of economy, sedan and SUV options to the company's Abu Dhabi lineup to offer residents and visitors more choice across daily, weekly and monthly rental plans.
The move comes as more people in Abu Dhabi shift away from the commitment of car ownership toward demand mobility solutions. SelfDrive says the rising interest in car rental Abu Dhabi services reflects a broader change in how residents, business travellers and tourists approach personal transport for the flexibility of app-based booking over the upfront costs and commitments tied to owning a car.
A significant share of this growth is being driven by the flexible car subscription plan from the company. Demand for monthly car rental Abu Dhabi plans has been particularly strong among visitors, relocating professionals and corporate users who need dependable access to a vehicle without any long commitment. SelfDrive's monthly plans offer lower daily rates than short term rentals to make them an increasingly popular choice for extended stays.
SelfDrive also aims to support Abu Dhabi's expanding corporate sector and steady tourist inflow with a wider range of well-maintained vehicles from budget hatchbacks to premium SUVs. The company's fully digital booking platform allows customers to select, reserve and manage their rental entirely online with options for airport pickup, zero deposit bookings and flexible plan upgrades.
The expanded Abu Dhabi fleet is now available for booking through SelfDrive's website and mobile app, alongside its existing daily, weekly and long-term leasing services across the UAE.