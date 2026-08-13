Skip the Deposit: Flexible monthly car rentals in Abu Dhabi with OneClickDrive

Rising ownership costs drive Abu Dhabi residents towards flexible rental options
OneClickDrive, the UAE-based car marketplace, keeps seeing steady demand for extended rental periods in Abu Dhabi, as residents in the capital think twice before buying a car outright, especially in that first year or two of settling in.
Monthly rental has been part of the platform's offering for years, sitting alongside its daily and weekly plans, with OneClickDrive connecting drivers directly with suppliers rather than holding or renting vehicles itself. What has changed is who is actually booking, and what they're asking for.
New arrivals still on probation at a new job, contract-based professionals who genuinely don't know how long they'll stay, and families waiting out a visa transition before committing to a purchase now account for a bigger slice of bookings in Abu Dhabi, according to the company. Registration, insurance, depreciation, and the hassle of resale later on all factor into that decision, and a flat monthly rate takes most of the guesswork out of it.
For residents comparing rent a car monthly options, OneClickDrive lists offers from multiple suppliers side by side, with pricing, vehicle category, and delivery terms laid out upfront rather than charges surfacing later.
Suppliers set their own rates and deal directly with whoever is booking, keeping pricing and negotiation strictly between those two parties. For a lot of people, that's turned monthly into a comfortable middle ground: daily rental starts to feel expensive over time, and buying a car outright feels like too much commitment too soon.
Abu Dhabi sprawls, with residential and business districts stretching from Saadiyat Island to Mohammed Bin Zayed City, and that layout makes owning or renting a vehicle close to non-negotiable for most residents, since public transport doesn't cover that ground efficiently. What has made monthly rental easier to commit to in the capital specifically is the growing number of suppliers who don't require a large security hold on a card upfront.
Residents who would rather skip that hold have driven interest in rent a car in Abu Dhabi without deposit listings, a setup that has made both short-notice bookings and longer monthly plans noticeably easier to commit to across the capital, since nobody has to freeze a chunk of their credit limit for a month at a time to drive away.
That combination, monthly rates plus no deposit, has turned out to matter more in Abu Dhabi than in a lot of other emirates. The UAE's population moves fast, and that's part of what makes it work. Residents relocate, switch jobs, or move on to the next opportunity within a few years of arriving, and a market this mobile needs options that move at the same pace.
Flexible rental arrangements fit naturally into that rhythm, and platforms built around comparison shopping and direct supplier contact, rather than owning a fixed fleet, are exactly what a market like this calls for: something that gives residents the freedom to stay light and mobile instead of locking them into an asset they don't need.
That's essentially where OneClickDrive sits: monthly rental as one option among several, alongside daily hire and used car sales, built for a country full of people at different points and giving all of them a way to keep moving without missing a beat.