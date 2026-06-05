‘Ahd wa Waad’: Thousands join UAE’s new national loyalty initiative

Initiative launched by Sheikh Nahyan aims to strengthen social cohesion
Throughout the history of the United Arab Emirates, the strong bond between the leadership and the people has remained one of the nation’s greatest sources of success, stability, and sustainable development. Against this backdrop, the “Ahd wa Waad” (Covenant and Commitment) initiative emerged as a new national milestone, reflecting the deep relationship that unites Emiratis and residents with their wise leadership. At the same time, it embodies the values of loyalty, belonging, and unity established by the founding fathers and continuously reinforced under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE.
In May 2026, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, officially launched the “Ahd wa Waad” initiative during a major national ceremony held at the Abu Dhabi Energy Center. The event drew more than 4,800 participants from across Emirati society, reflecting the widespread public engagement with the initiative and its inclusive national message.
The launch ceremony marked a significant milestone in the initiative’s journey. Sheikh Nahyan, alongside 30 prominent public figures, signed the “Ahd wa Waad” document before opening participation to all attendees. This symbolic act underscored the initiative’s participatory nature and reinforced the concept of shared national responsibility between leadership and society.
The initiative was not limited to those attending the event in person. Simultaneously, it was launched digitally, enabling citizens and residents across the UAE to participate through an online platform using a QR code. Widely circulated across digital platforms and social media channels, the QR code extended the initiative’s reach beyond geographical boundaries, transforming it into a nationwide movement accessible to all.
The importance of “Ahd wa Waad” lies in its expression of pride, appreciation, and gratitude toward the President of the UAE, whose leadership has guided the nation toward new horizons of development, progress, and global competitiveness. Under his stewardship, the UAE has strengthened a distinctive development model centered on investing in people while promoting tolerance, coexistence, and openness to the world.
At its core, the initiative conveys a profound national message: the UAE’s remarkable international standing is not the product of chance, but rather the outcome of a long-term strategic vision and wise leadership that has built a nation of dignity, prestige, and confidence among the world’s leading countries. Today, the UAE boasts a competitive economy, advanced institutions, and a cohesive society that enjoys security, stability, and a high quality of life.
The initiative also serves as a living reflection of the national unity that characterizes Emirati society, bringing together citizens and residents under a common platform to express their appreciation for a leadership that has fostered an exceptional environment for living, working, and innovation, while firmly embedding the concept of community partnership as a cornerstone of sustainable development.
Observers describe “Ahd wa Waad” as an advanced model of community-based soft diplomacy. It sends a clear message to the world that the UAE’s strength is not founded solely on economic achievements and urban development, but also on a deeply rooted culture of mutual trust between leadership and society, and on an exceptional degree of national cohesion that has consistently served as the foundation of the country’s stability and progress.
From a societal perspective, the initiative contributes to strengthening the culture of national responsibility and belonging by encouraging all segments of society to express their appreciation for the leadership and their commitment to advancing the nation’s development journey. In doing so, it reinforces a sense of collective ownership in shaping the UAE’s future and safeguarding its achievements.
The “Ahd wa Waad” digital platform enables citizens and residents to participate through a simple and accessible process. Participants can enter the platform, register their full name and category, read and approve the national pledge, electronically sign the document, and receive a digital certificate recognizing their participation in this national initiative.
At its essence, “Ahd wa Waad” goes far beyond the signing of a symbolic document. It represents a collective declaration of commitment to the values of union, loyalty, and national belonging, while renewing the pledge to continue working for the advancement of the UAE and the enhancement of its global standing. It also serves as a practical expression of the human and national bonds that unite the leadership and the people, affirming that the UAE’s progress will continue to be driven by unity, social cohesion, and a shared belief in a more prosperous future for generations to come.
As the initiative continues to attract participants from diverse nationalities and communities across the UAE, “Ahd wa Waad” is emerging as one of the most prominent national and societal initiatives of 2026. It stands as a powerful testament to the UAE’s success in building bridges of trust, loyalty, and mutual respect between leadership and society, reaffirming that the nation’s enduring success story remains rooted in the values of loyalty, belonging, and collective action toward a brighter future.