‘Ahd wa Waad’: Thousands join UAE’s new national loyalty initiative

At its essence, “Ahd wa Waad” goes far beyond the signing of a symbolic document. It represents a collective declaration of commitment to the values of union, loyalty, and national belonging, while renewing the pledge to continue working for the advancement of the UAE and the enhancement of its global standing. It also serves as a practical expression of the human and national bonds that unite the leadership and the people, affirming that the UAE’s progress will continue to be driven by unity, social cohesion, and a shared belief in a more prosperous future for generations to come.