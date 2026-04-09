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Sheikh Mohammed calls for UAE flags to be raised nationwide

UAE Vice President urges residents to hoist UAE flag as symbol of unity

Last updated:
Khitam Al Amir, Chief News Editor
1 MIN READ
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UAE Flag, File Photo
UAE Flag, File Photo

Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has called on citizens and residents to raise the UAE flag across homes, institutions and buildings, underscoring national unity following the recent crisis.

In a post on his X account, Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE had entered the recent period united and emerged even more united, cohesive and loyal, with citizens and residents alike standing together under the nation’s flag.

“The UAE flag is a symbol of strength and pride,” he said, urging everyone across the country to hoist it as an expression of belonging and solidarity.

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The Vice President added: “We are proud of our country, proud of our President, proud of our Armed Forces, proud of our strong economy, proud of our teams, and proud of all citizens and residents on our land.”

Sheikh Mohammed called for the flag to be raised high above every home and building as a sign of loyalty and unity, concluding with a prayer for the continued strength and prosperity of the UAE.

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