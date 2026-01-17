GOLD/FOREX
UAE President attends national session marking fourth anniversary of the Day of Solidarity

Leaders, citizens come together for Day of Solidarity anniversary

Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
WAM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan led the national session marking the fourth anniversary of the Day of Solidarity, reflecting on the nation’s strength and unity following the 2022 terrorist attack.

The event was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence and Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council; Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in the Al Ain Region.

Also present were Lieutenant General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs; Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development Affairs; families of the martyrs; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs.

Honouring the nation’s heroes

Families of the martyrs were present as discussions highlighted acts of bravery and heroism. Lieutenant General Staff Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, said: “It was a day when the nation stood tall through the loyalty and resolve of its men… It embodied loyalty, belonging and duty, reflecting the strength and resilience of those who answered the call of nation.”

Unity as the first line of defence

Officials emphasised that societal cohesion is the cornerstone of national security, reinforcing that challenges have strengthened the UAE’s unity, cooperation, and alignment with the leadership. The session reaffirmed the nation’s readiness across all sectors to confront evolving challenges and safeguard national achievements.

Strength, resilience and progress

The anniversary serves as a reminder of the UAE’s resilient society, the courage of its Armed Forces, and the collective commitment to progress and prosperity, reinforcing the enduring bond between citizens, residents, and leadership.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
UAE

