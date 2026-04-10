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Where to buy UAE flags now: From Dh2 supermarket finds to premium custom displays

From checkout counters to custom shops, UAE flags now available almost everywhere

Last updated:
Saarangi Aji, Reporter
3 MIN READ
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UAE flag
UAE flag
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Dubai: In the UAE, the national flag isn’t just a symbol it’s a constant presence. Following a recent message from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum urging residents to display the UAE flag as a symbol of unity, pride and belonging, demand for the national flag has surged once again across the country.

And in true UAE fashion, the response is immediate, the flag is not only widely available, but also spans one of the widest price ranges in everyday stores. From supermarket shelves to custom flag shops, here’s where people are actually buying UAE flags right now.

1. Supermarkets: the fastest and cheapest option (Dh2–Dh50)

The most accessible place to buy a UAE flag is still everyday retail, especially chains like Carrefour and Lulu Hypermarket.

These stores consistently stock flags ahead of occasions like UAE Flag Day and UAE National Day, often placing them near checkout counters or seasonal sections.

  • Small handheld flags: around Dh2–Dh5

  • Standard retail flags (24x36 in / small display sizes): around Dh15

  • Slightly larger flags range from Dh20–Dh50 range depending on size and brand

These are typically lightweight polyester based flags, ideal for cars, school events, parades, or short-term celebrations.

You can also purchase the flags directly through their official websites.

2. Online marketplaces: widest variety (Dh15–Dh60)

For more size and material options, most residents turn to platforms like Noon and Amazon.

  • 90x150cm flags (standard balcony size): Dh15–Dh35 range

  • Mid-range durable polyester flags: Dh20–Dh60

  • Multi-purpose indoor/outdoor flags (1.5x3m): are priced slightly higher for reinforced fabric and UV resistance

You can also find multi-pack sets, typically sold in bundles of 12 or more.

3. Specialty flag retailers (Dh60–Dh700)

For higher quality and long-term display, buyers often go to specialist suppliers such as The Flag Store and The UAE Flag Store or other printing-focused shops.

These stores focus on:

  • Heavy-duty outdoor flags

  • Fade-resistant fabric designed for UAE weather

  • Better stitching for permanent display

  • Custom sizing for villas, schools, and institutions

Prices generally start around Dh60 and increase depending on size and durability. They offer flags for hoisting, large-scale versions designed to drape over buildings, and even flagpoles for permanent installations.

4. Stationery stores and other distributors (Dh2-Dh20)

Beyond supermarkets and online platforms, UAE flags are also widely available through stationery retailers across the country.

Dubai Library Distributors is one of them, they are known for their supplies of educational and stationery products to schools and retail outlets, but they sell flags too and you can find them at stores, available both in physical outlets and through their official website.

Another popular option is My Party Centre, which lists UAE flags on its website alongside décor and celebration items, with prices typically starting from around Dh6 to Dh25 depending on size and type, including small hand-held flags and decorative bunting styles.

In addition to formal retail stores, some small local or grocery shops may also stock UAE flags in solidarity, reflecting how widely shared and accessible the symbol is across everyday spaces in the country.

As demand grows and flags appear across homes, vehicles and public spaces, it is also important to be mindful of the rules and etiquette that come with displaying the national flag. Residents are encouraged to ensure it is treated with respect at all times from correct positioning and handling to avoiding misuse or improper display. For a detailed breakdown of what is permitted and expected, readers can refer to our guide on key rules and etiquette every resident must follow when displaying the UAE flag.

Related Topics:
Online-ShoppingUAEUAE Shopping MallsRetail

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