Video: Sheikh Hamdan shares massive flag on Burj Khalifa as UAE calls for unity

Stirring Burj Khalifa flag display echoes nationwide show of solidarity
Dubai: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, has shared a stirring video on social media showing a massive UAE flag displayed on the Burj Khalifa, reflecting a nationwide call for unity and solidarity.
The gesture comes as citizens and residents across the UAE are being urged to raise the national flag across homes, institutions and buildings, following recent regional developments.
The initiative highlights a collective expression of pride, belonging and national cohesion.
The video, posted on Friday, quickly gained views and widespread engagement on Instagram.
Sheikh Mohammed called for the flag to be raised high above every home and building as a sign of loyalty and unity, concluding with a prayer for the continued strength and prosperity of the UAE.
The move follows a call by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who encouraged people across the country to hoist the flag as a symbol of unity and strength. He described the UAE flag as a powerful emblem of pride, urging it to be raised high above every home and building.
Sheikh Mohammed said the UAE had entered a challenging period united and emerged even stronger, with citizens and residents standing together under the national flag. He added that the nation takes pride in its leadership, Armed Forces, strong economy and all those living on its land.
Sheikh Hamdan also posted a video of the UAE flag following the call for nationwide participation across homes, institutions, and buildings.
Separately, Sheikh Hamdan paid tribute to the UAE’s leadership, describing it as a symbol of glory and honour that continues to shine through the country’s achievements. He reflected on a nation that keeps its promises, advances with confidence and places people at the heart of its progress under the President.
The post underscored a broader message that, under the President’s leadership, the UAE continues to stand as a global example of vision, strength and integrity, even in challenging times.