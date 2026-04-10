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How Indian classical music and the UAE national anthem created a viral moment of unity

A viral performance by Dubai-based students reminds residents why the UAE feels like home

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Tricia Gajitos, Reporter
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Dubai-based Indian performing arts hub Malhaar shared a video featuring 13 students performing the UAE national anthem
Dubai-based Indian performing arts hub Malhaar shared a video featuring 13 students performing the UAE national anthem
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Dubai: In a country known for its cultural diversity, it often takes a simple, sincere gesture to remind people what unity truly looks like.

That moment has been evident when a video of 13 Indian students performing the UAE national anthem using their country’s classical instruments has quickly circulated online, turning it viral.

The act has been posted by Dubai-based performing arts hub Malhaar and was spread across WhatsApp groups, school communities, and social media platforms, connecting with residents from all walks of life.

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Music meets identity

Set against a plain white background, the children have been dressed in white Indian ethnic attire, with scarves in the colours of the UAE flag. There have been no elaborate visuals or dramatic effects, just music and expression.

What makes it stand out is the fusion. Using instruments such as harmonium, tabla, tabla tarang, dholak, pakhawaj, sitar, sarod, flute, and jualtarang, the students have presented a unique rendition of the anthem, blending Indian classical traditions with a symbol deeply rooted in Emirati identity.

For Jogiraj Sikidar, founder and director of Malhaar, the inspiration has emerged during a time of global uncertainty.

“It was a stressful time for everyone. Yet we felt secure seeing how UAE authorities were taking care of residents. Around that time, I saw a hoarding on the highway that said, ‘In the UAE, all are Emiratis.’ That message touched me deeply and made me feel an even stronger sense of belonging,” said Sikidar.

Having lived in the Emirates for more than two decades, the video has become his way of paying tribute to a country that has shaped his life.

“The video was made with a simple thought to capture the essence of India and UAE’s close cultural ties, and the people-to-people emotional bonding that Indian expatriates carry in their hearts everyday, which is often difficult to express otherwise.”

Why it resonated so widely

The performance has garnered emotional reactions from residents. Many have felt nostalgic, recalling everyday school routines, the early morning rush, the traffic near school gates, and the UAE national anthem playing in the background.

Other parents have shared that the video brought back memories of dropping their children to school, while some have mentioned that it triggered a sense of longing for moments that once felt ordinary.

“As a father whose child grew up in Dubai and now lives abroad, I felt it too,” stated Sikidar.

According to Sikidar, the overwhelming response has revealed something deeper about life in the UAE.

“For all of us who have lived, studied, or raised children in the UAE, school memories are not just memories. They are emotions we carry for life.”

A shared sense of belonging

Moreover, the video has drawn recognition from officials and community leaders, including from the Indian embassy in Abu Dhabi, calling it “a heartwarming display of friendship between India and the UAE.”

For his part, Indian ambassador to the UAE Dr. Deepak Mittal has described it as “an outstanding rendition” of the anthem with the use of Indian classical instruments.

Education leaders have also shared it within their networks, highlighting its relevance to students, parents, and educators alike.

The reason it went viral

Meanwhile, the success of the video has not been rooted in production value or scale, but in authenticity. It has displayed a shared experience of growing up, raising families, and building lives in the UAE.

For millions of residents, the country is more than a place of residence. It has become a space of memory, identity, and emotional connection. And that is why the video has resonated to many.

Because in the UAE, unity is something people live, feel, and carry with them in any situation the country may be in.

Tricia Gajitos
Tricia GajitosReporter
Tricia is a reporter and anchor whose work focuses on people, policy, and the Filipino community at home and abroad. Her reporting spans national affairs, overseas Filipinos, and major developments across the Middle East. She holds a degree in Broadcasting and has contributed to leading media organisations. With experience across television, print, and digital platforms, Tricia continues to develop a clear, credible voice in a rapidly evolving global media landscape.
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