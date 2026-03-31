How a Dubai-based filmmaker captured the UAE’s spirit in a unifying anthem

Community-driven music highlights why millions proudly call the Emirates home
Dubai: At a time when parts of the Middle East are experiencing tensions, a Filipino filmmaker living in the UAE for 26 years and counting, has chosen music as his response to the challenges, one rooted not in fear, but in gratitude and unity.
Having built a life, career, and creative identity in the Emirates, Francis Gacer, the man behind the Dubai-based production company Kikoman Films, has described the UAE not as a second home but simply the home inside his heart.
This emotional connection has become the driving force behind his latest community initiative, the song “In the UAE, everyone is Emirati.”
In an exclusive interview with Gulf News, Gacer has shared how he has come up with the idea and why it matters, especially during this time.
“When all of these began, I found myself asking how can I give back to the country that has continuously sheltered and kept us safe,” said Gacer.
“On the last day of Eid, I shared this idea with some members of my production team. Right there in the park, we took out our phones and filmed sample gestures.”
Unlike traditional productions, the project has not relied on big budgets or elaborate sets. Instead, it has drawn strength from locals, residents, expatriates, and tourists.
“My team and I also went out to the busy streets of Al Muraqqabat and Al Rigga to personally invite people to participate. To my surprise, it wasn’t difficult at all, many were eager to show their love and support for the UAE.”
The result has been a music video built from real moments of people stepping away from their routines, standing where they are, and placing their right hand over their heart as “a symbol of respect, gratitude, and belonging.”
According to UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, “in the UAE, everyone is Emirati through their love for this land and their contributions to it.”
For long-time residents like Gacer, the UAE has always provided opportunity, safety, and growth. Being in the Emirates for over two decades, his connection to the country has run deep.
“This country has given me so much and every time I play the song and watch the video, it moves me to tears. I feel an immense sense of pride because I am living in a place that tirelessly protects its people from harm and danger,” Gacer told Gulf News.
Similarly, this sentiment has been echoed throughout the video, where faces from different nationalities have come together in a single visual narrative.
“I carry nothing but gratitude and love. I will do everything within my capacity to let the world know how much I love the UAE.”
Beyond gratitude, the core message of the song is unity. Gacer has explained that people come together like pieces that form something whole.
“This song reminds me of how birds patiently gather broken twigs and scattered branches, pieces that seem useless on their own, and weave them together into something meaningful, a nest. A home,” stated Gacer.
“The more we show the world that life continues with strength, dignity, and hope in the UAE, the more we become a beacon for others. Our unity is a quiet message that harmony is possible, that coexistence is real, and that compassion can outshine division.”
Moreover, the music video has stood as a collective expression of appreciation, showcasing the resilience, diversity, and shared spirit of life in the Emirates.
Home to more than 200 nationalities, the UAE has long positioned itself as a place where cultures, languages, and talents seamlessly blend under a shared vision of progress and a better future.
Amid the current geopolitical situation in the region, the country has continued to stand out as a place of stability and security, where unity is not just a tagline but a lived reality.
For many, the song has also served as a reminder that home is not always where you are born but where you are embraced.