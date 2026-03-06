New and long-time OFWs give credit to the UAE’s efforts to keep them safe and at home
Dubai: Even as regional tensions currently make headlines, many overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in the UAE say they remain confident about staying in the country they have built their lives in.
For them, the UAE’s strong security, stable environment, and professional opportunities outweigh concerns, allowing them to continue working and supporting their families back home.
From long-time residents to newer arrivals, several OFWs told Gulf News that the UAE has consistently shown its ability to maintain calm and order, even during uncertain times.
Stay updated: Get the latest faster by downloading the Gulf News app now - it's completely free. Click here for Apple or here for Android. You can also find it on the Huawei AppGallery.
For Erika Badiang, an accounts administrator who has lived in Abu Dhabi for nearly three years, the UAE’s preparedness and governance provide reassurance.
“As an OFW, I appreciate how the UAE maintains a strong sense of order. While we may hear the interceptions, it shows that the government is doing its best to keep residents safe. I truly believe that the UAE is one of the safest countries to be in right now,” said Badiang.
She noted the country’s diverse and multicultural environment has given her a broader perspective of the world.
“As a woman, I feel respected in this community. The sense of safety and security I feel is something I deeply value as an expat.”
For many, safety is especially important because they are supporting families back home in the Philippines.
Glyn Bendanillo, a housekeeping attendant who has spent five years in Dubai, has highlighted that the UAE’s secure atmosphere gives her peace of mind as a single parent.
“Apart from the fact that UAE provides great work opportunities and compensation, I choose to stay here because it is definitely safer. As a single parent, I have to ensure that I am protected in order to provide a good future for my children,” stated Bendanillo.
She has mentioned that even while living far from family, the Emirates has a supportive and united environment.
“Even if I am alone as an OFW, the UAE has never failed to value and ensure that its people are away from harm.”
Beyond safety, many OFWs say the UAE continues to be a place where they can grow professionally and personally.
Mike Castilla, a fitness supervisor who has resided in Dubai for nearly a decade, has underscored that the UAE offers a balance of stability and opportunity.
“I choose to stay in the UAE because it allows me to reach my full potential both in my career and in my personal life,” explained Castilla.
“Living here taught me independence, resilience, and appreciation for the sacrifices we make for our families back home.”
Some have also pointed out the country’s strict laws and low crime rates as key reasons they feel secure.
Haidee Arco, a chef de partie who has worked in Dubai for 18 years, has shared that daily life in the UAE remains calm despite developments in the wider region.
“The UAE is considered one of the safest and most stable countries in the Middle East. Even when there is regional tension, cities like Dubai remain well-organized with visible police and quick emergency service, which makes residents feel protected,” said Arco.
Arco has stressed that the UAE has played an important role in shaping her life as an OFW.
“It gave me a job opportunity, helped me develop my skills, and allowed me to support my family while building a better future.”
For architect and entrepreneur Ryan Banks, who has been in Dubai for almost 20 years, the country’s efficiency has been proven over time.
“I have witnessed the UAE overcome many global adversities. I believe this regional tension is just one of them and I am confident that it will triumph,” declared Banks.
He has credited the UAE for being a “transformative place” for him as an OFW.
“It has been a farm of opportunities to everyone until today, and I believe it will go on to be that way not just for me, but for many Filipinos in the Emirates.”
For many expatriates, the UAE has been the place where they have built careers, developed new skills, and secured a better future for themselves and their families back home.
Despite challenges in the region, many OFWs choose to stay as the UAE remains to be a strong and safe home.