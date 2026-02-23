What makes the 1986 Philippine people power revolution still relevant in 2026?

A lasting example of how a country can break free from dictatorship without violence
Dubai: It has been 40 years since the Philippines has demonstrated its historic, peaceful revolution along the Epifanio delos Santos Avenue (EDSA). Until now, Filipinos remember and hope to hold the same power for the common good of the nation.
From February 22 to 25 in 1986, millions of Filipinos from various walks of life gathered and united to end the dictatorship of then president Ferdinand Marcos Sr. After four decades, the EDSA people power revolution still has remained a global example of a successful, non-violent uprising to reclaim freedom and democracy.
But beyond history, is an ever-present call to action amidst the politics and issues such as corruption, flood-control, poverty, and fake news among many others.
In exclusive interviews with Gulf News, different individuals have voiced out the reasons on why the EDSA revolt has continued to be relevant in this modern time.
For Mike Lansangan, chair of Sangguniang Kabataan or youth council in Manila, the promise of EDSA has been left unfulfilled.
“We still struggle to uphold the true values of democracy because corruption, political dynasties, disinformation and historical revisionism, and weak institutions continue to persist. People power remains relevant because the values it fought for are still being tested today. Yet not everyone seems moved, or even unsettled, by the realities that made EDSA necessary in the first place,” explained Lansangan.
Aladdin Panganiban, a Filipino activist, has highlighted a similar sentiment and stressed that the coup is a reminder of what the mass majority is capable of when they come together for a desired change.
“In these trying times, when the Philippines is experiencing the worst kind of corruption in history, as corrupt dynasties continue to destroy and rob the country, and as the elite politicians, who presented themselves as prophets of good governance, continue to fail in their promises, the 40th anniversary of EDSA is as relevant as ever,” said Panganiban.
He added, “The Filipino masses can only trust themselves in taking political action and the only way to hold these corrupt individuals accountable is by ending, through another EDSA-like uprising, this very system that creates and allows corruption.”
Ar-Ar Jambalos, a Dubai-based quality assurance and quality control engineer, has noted that the EDSA mutiny will always be of substance for overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) as it reveals the silent battles of those who sacrifice away from home.
“As an OFW, it is still relevant because many of us ended up working abroad due to the economic and the political problems in the Philippines that started ages ago. It’s not just history; it’s connected to why Filipinos still have to leave home for better opportunities and until we can say that people no longer need to leave the country to have a good life, EDSA will always matter,” Jambalos told Gulf News.
For Carla Elizz Pascual, a receptionist, the insurgence still affects OFWs to this day when the Philippines continue to suffer from pressing controversies like corruption and inflation.
“Even if we’re working abroad, we still feel the impact because our families are back home. When prices go up or when government projects don’t seem to help the people, it affects our loved ones directly. EDSA proves that Filipinos can unite and demand for better leadership. It’s a reminder that democracy and accountability should not just be history lessons, but something we continue to value and protect,” emphasized Pascual.
Meanwhile, Vanessa dela Cruz, a social media executive, has shared that unlike past romantic relationships that are meant to move on from, historical pasts, such as the EDSA strike, is something that should be held onto.
“It has been a long, rooted commemoration of what true power Filipinos hold. Some histories need not just be remembered, but also applied at present when wars are prevalent. It calls us to practically learn and improve from what has transpired before, all with the same cause of bettering our nation,” stated dela Cruz.
Further, the EDSA movement has become a landmark of what Filipinos really stand for then and now, according to Carla Tabasondra, a hotel supervisor.
“We, Filipinos, are responsible for the past, the present, and the future of our country. The EDSA people power revolution is most especially relevant today given all the political issues that linger in the Philippines. It serves as an annual wakeup call that we can come together in ways of unity and peace, to stand for what is right and what is necessary for our homeland, and to heed to that call.”
February 25 has been declared as a special working holiday in the Philippines. In 2023, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has removed the EDSA people power anniversary from the country’s list of public holidays, as it commemorates the ousting of his father’s tyranny.
The EDSA revolution is more than a holiday. It has been a constant proof that violence is never the answer but rather of collective participation towards justice and transparency.