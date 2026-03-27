How Dubai is turning uncertainty into opportunity for international students

Amid the current situation, interns from different countries choose to stay in the UAE
Dubai: While headlines abroad focus on regional tensions, a different story is unfolding on the ground in Dubai.
For a growing number of international students, the UAE is not a place to leave during uncertain times, but one to stay, learn, and grow in. Their decisions reflect their confidence in the country’s systems, leadership, and opportunities.
Gulf News has spoken to students currently interning in Dubai as they have shared why, despite pressure from home and global concerns, they have chosen to remain.
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When the conflict began, Diego Hierro, a student from Spain, has faced a familiar dilemma, return home to reassure his family or stay and continue his journey. He has chosen the latter.
“I arrived in Dubai just a week before things happened but I knew that if I went back home, I would not feel satisfied with my decision. I came here with a clear purpose and I was determined to achieve it no matter what,” Hierro told Gulf News.
For him, the experience has become more than an internship but a personal test of resilience. He has noted that moments of uncertainty are when real growth happens, and staying in Dubai has allowed him to face that challenge head-on.
“The UAE has surprised me in a very positive way. What is often shown in Europe does not fully reflect the reality here. When I arrived, I saw a highly organised country that truly cares about its residents and visitors.”
Hierro has bared that continuing his internship in the emirate has given him a new perspective, not just on service but on leadership.
“It is a country that wants to grow and succeed and I would genuinely like to be part of what they are building. Despite everything, I feel safe because I know I am in a place where leaders genuinely care and make safety a priority.”
On the other hand, Zhasmin Kuatova, a student from Kazakhstan, has pointed out that her choice to stay has been less emotional and more strategic.
“The decision came down to stability and long-term impact. Given the structure, security, and how situations are managed here in the UAE, staying felt like a better choice compared to moving somewhere else,” explained Kuatova.
She has highlighted that Dubai has offered “structured stability,” which she has described as an environment where systems continue to function smoothly despite external pressures.
“Safety is not just about the absence of risk, but about how systems are managed. This experience has been very real and practical. It’s not something you learn from textbooks. It’s about decision-making, risk assessment, and understanding how global events can impact careers and industries.”
Kuatova’s university has given her new placement options, but her decision came down to what made the most sense, and for her, staying has been the clearer path.
Meanwhile, for Alexandra Lourenco, a student from Portugal, her decision to stay has been rooted in the sense of belonging she has found in the UAE.
“In less than six months, Dubai became home. The UAE embraces everyone and protects them no matter where they came from and that's why I decided to stay. The feeling of being welcomed in a country that's not yours is priceless,” shared Lourenco.
She has underscored that safety in the emirate is not just a policy but a daily reality.
“I get home safe everyday without having to look over my shoulders when I walk at night, in dark streets, especially as a woman.”
Even amid the present circumstances, she has observed a contrast between global media narratives and daily life in Dubai.
“People here are actually living their normal lives. That's what makes this city special, they don't quit. They always find a solution and becomes even stronger.”
What unites these students is not just their decision to remain, but the reasons behind it. They have emphasised that resilience is not a slogan but a lived experience that has shaped how they think, work, and plan their futures.
In a world where uncertainty often drives people away, their stories have showcased how challenges are not just managed, but transformed into opportunities for growth in the UAE.
For these young professionals, Dubai is no longer just a place for internship, but a second home where they choose to stay.