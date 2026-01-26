UAE-India partnership reflects constructive strategic, developmental cooperation: Indian Ambassador

The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the UAE and India represents a model of international relations based on a shared vision, mutual trust and a forward-looking approach. In this regard, Dr. Deepak Mittal, Ambassador of India to the UAE, said, “The India–UAE relationship is no longer defined by geography; it is defined by closeness of purpose and unity of vision. This partnership is about more than economics or strategy. It is about people believing in each other, nations growing together, and futures being shaped jointly.”