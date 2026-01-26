GOLD/FOREX
In pictures: India marks 77th Republic Day with grand parade, culture and military display

India’s Republic Day Parade showcased cultural heritage, development and military might

Last updated:
Devadasan K P, Chief Visual Editor
2 MIN READ
Manipuri dancers perform during India's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
Manipuri dancers perform during India's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
AFP
1/16
Indian soldiers perform during the country's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
AFP
2/16
A spectacular march-past rolls down Kartavya Path as India marks its 77th Republic Day celebrations.
AFP
3/16
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President of the European Council António Costa, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, India's President Droupadi Murmu and India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attend the country's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
AFP
4/16
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen (C) attends India's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi .
AFP
5/16
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi (C) waves towards the public during the country's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
AFP
6/16
Tableau from India's Uttar Pradesh state take part in India's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
AFP
7/16
Indian soldiers march during the country's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
AFP
8/16
Indian Air Force's Rafale jets fly during the country's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
AFP
9/16
BrahMos supersonic cruise missile is pictured during India's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi.
AFP
10/16
Members of India's Ladakh Scouts Regiment march during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Monday, Jan. 26, 2026
AFP
11/16
The parade highlights the 150-year legacy of ‘Vande Mataram’, the dominant theme of this year’s celebrations.
AFP
12/16
Tableau from India's Maharashtra state take part in India's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
AFP
13/16
Indian Air Force (IAF) Mi-17 helicopter flies during the country's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
AFP
14/16
Indian Army's Him Yodha contingent during the 77th Republic Day Parade, at Kartavya Path, in New Delhi on Monday.
ANI
15/16
Kartavya Path decked out in festive decor, reflecting India’s development journey and cultural pride.
AFP
16/16
Indian Army's armoured vehicle displays drones during India's 77th Republic Day parade at Kartavya Path in New Delhi on January 26, 2026.
AFP
Devadasan K P
Devadasan K PChief Visual Editor
Devadasan K P is the Chief Visual Editor at Gulf News, bringing more than 26 years of experience in photojournalism to the role. He leads the Visual desk with precision, speed, and a strong editorial instinct. Whether he’s selecting images of royalty, chasing the biggest celebrity moments in Dubai, or covering live events himself, Devadasan is always a few steps ahead of the action. Over the years, he has covered a wide range of major assignments — including the 2004 tsunami in Sri Lanka, the 2005 Kashmir earthquake, feature reportage from Afghanistan, the IMF World Bank meetings, and wildlife series from Kenya. His work has been widely recognised with industry accolades, including the Minolta Photojournalist of the Year award in 2005, the Best Picture Award at the Dubai Shopping Festival in 2008, and a Silver Award from the Society for News Design in 2011. He handles the newsroom pressure with a calm attitude, a quick response time, and his signature brand of good-natured Malayali humour. There's no fuss — just someone who gets the job done very well, every single time.
Show More

