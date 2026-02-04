India and Arab world chart "New Growth Path" at historic IACCIA launch

Business leaders and diplomats highlight move toward innovation and SME growth
The economic corridor between India and the Arab world, one of history’s oldest trade routes, was formally reimagined for the 21st century this week with the official launch of the Indo-Arab Chamber of Commerce & Industries (IACCIA).
In a keynote address that set the tone for the new chamber, Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, Co-Chair of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) and Chairman & Managing Director of Eram Group, outlined a "new growth path" for bilateral relations.
Speaking to an assembly of diplomats, industry captains, and policymakers, Dr. Ahmed argued that the historic trade ties between the regions are evolving into a dynamic strategic partnership driven by innovation, technology, and sustainable development.
Dr. Ahmed’s address highlighted a critical pivot in the Indo-Arab economic narrative. While energy and commodities have traditionally anchored the relationship, he emphasized that the future lies in high-growth sectors such as renewable energy, digital infrastructure, food security, and advanced manufacturing.
"We are moving beyond the traditional buyer-seller relationship," Dr. Ahmed remarked during the launch. "The Arab world is no longer just an energy provider; it is a partner in technology collaboration and supply chain resilience. This closer engagement offers a 'strategic economic hedge' for Indian businesses navigating a volatile global market."
The event was also a celebration of the deep personal and diplomatic bonds that underpin these economic ties.
Key figures, including Union Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh and Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit, underscored the necessity of this platform to navigate rising global tariff barriers and unilateral economic shifts.
Significance of the Launch: Sealing the Deal
The establishment of the IACCIA marks a significant milestone in economic diplomacy. By institutionalizing business-to-business engagements, the chamber aims to reduce friction in trade and foster a climate of mutual trust.
For Dr. Siddeek Ahmed, the launch is a realization of long-standing advocacy for deeper integration. His call for a "new growth path" suggests that the next decade of Indo-Arab relations will be defined not just by the volume of trade, but by the value of shared innovation.
