Hundreds attend vibrant ceremonies at Consulate in Dubai, Embassy in Abu Dhabi
Dubai: Hundreds of Indian expats in the UAE braved rain and chilly weather to mark their country’s 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Indian diplomatic missions with colourful celebrations, despite Monday being a working day.
Commemorating the day the Indian Constitution came into effect on January 26 in 1950, community members took part in flag hoisting ceremonies at the Indian Consulate in Dubai and the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi. This was followed by cultural programmes that paid tributes to the freedom fighters, especially Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution of India.
Indian Ambassador to the UAE Deepak Mittal unfurled the Indian flag at the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi.
Earlier, at the Indian Consulate in Dubai, the flag hoisting ceremony was delayed by 15 minutes due to the rainy conditions. Consul General of India in Dubai Satish Kumar Sivan unfurled the tricolour at 7.15am.
Both the diplomats read out excerpts from the Republic Day message of the Indian President Droupadi Murmu.
In his speech, the Consul General praised the large number of Indian expats who attended the ceremony despite the inclement weather and on a working day.
“Today, as we unfurl our sacred Tiranga, we reaffirm our pledge to the ideals of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity. These enduring values continue to inspire Indians at home and across the world, binding us together in shared purpose and hope. Our Constitution is not just a legal document; it is a living testament to the hopes and dreams of millions who fought for freedom and a better future," he said.
On behalf of the people of India, the Consul General expressed "deepest gratitude to the leadership and people of the United Arab Emirates for their unstinting support and friendship."
"This partnership exemplifies how two nations can move forward together — with mutual respect, trust, and shared aspirations,” he said.
“As we celebrate our Republic Day, we are also mindful of the extraordinary relationship between India and the United Arab Emirates —that has matured into one of the most dynamic and forward-looking bilateral partnerships in the world. Our ties with the UAE are rooted in civilisational interactions that stretch back centuries, carried by ancient maritime networks and shared cultural exchanges. Today, this historical continuity has blossomed into a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, encompassing cooperation across trade, investment, energy, technology, defence, space, and people‑to‑people exchanges.”
He noted that the relationship reached several new milestones that reflect both ambition and shared vision in 2025–26.
"Bilateral trade between India and the UAE has already surpassed $100 billion, a remarkable achievement that reflects the trust and vibrancy of our economic engagement. Both the nations have agreed to double this trade volume to $200 billion by 2032, signaling even deeper economic integration and mutual growth. These gains are not abstract statistics — they represent jobs created, products traded, markets expanded, and livelihoods transformed," Sivan pointed out.
He highlighted that during the recent visit by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan last week, the bilateral relationship reached new heights.
Several agreements were signed including a landmark 10‑year liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply agreement, enhancing India’s energy security and positioning the UAE as a key long‑term energy partner.
Beyond energy, both nations signed letters of intent and agreements on defence collaboration, space technology cooperation, and infrastructure investment.
"These initiatives reflect shared ambitions in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and cutting‑edge sectors. Discussions on digital infrastructure partnerships, including the exploration of “digital embassies” and secure data cooperation, position our alliance at the forefront of technological diplomacy. Together, these initiatives signal that India and the UAE are not merely cooperating — they are co‑creating a future shaped by innovation, resilience, and mutual prosperity,” the CG pointed out.
“The Indian community in the UAE is both vast and vibrant, representing one of the largest and most diverse Indian diasporas in the world. You are entrepreneurs, professionals, innovators, educators, caregivers, and cultural ambassadors — contributing to every facet of life in this land,” said the Consul General.
“Your achievements resonate not only within the Indian community but also within the broader society of the UAE, enriching its multicultural tapestry. Your successes reflect the confidence and trust that UAE has placed in your work and the integrity with which you carry yourselves. We salute all your accomplishments,” he said.
This year, he pointed out that Indians mark a truly significant milestone — the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. "Composed by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee, Vande Mataram has traversed through history, becoming an anthem of devotion, courage, and love for the motherland. Its words echoed through the hearts of freedom fighters and inspired generations,” he added.
More to follow...
