‘Historic bond’ to ‘dragon and elephant dance’: What Trump, Xi said on India’s Republic Day

US and Chinese leaders led global wishes as India marked its 77th Republic Day
Dubai: Global leaders extended warm wishes to India on its 77th Republic Day, praising the country’s democratic spirit and strengthening international partnerships.
US President Donald Trump congratulated India, calling the relationship between the two nations a “historic bond” as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.
In a message shared by the US Embassy in India, Trump said the United States stands with India in celebrating its Constitution and democratic values.
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also marked the occasion, saying he was honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time. He described the sight of US-made aircraft flying in the Indian sky as a powerful symbol of the growing US-India strategic partnership.
Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu, calling on China and India to strengthen their friendship and partnership.
In a message shared by the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xi said the “dragon and the elephant should dance together” and help each other succeed as neighbours.
French President Emmanuel Macron shared a throwback photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the 2024 Republic Day celebrations, when he was the Chief Guest. Extending his wishes to India, Macron called it a beautiful memory and said he looked forward to meeting Modi again in February to continue building the partnership between the two countries.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who attended this year’s parade as a Chief Guest along with European Council President Antonio Costa, said it was an “honour of a lifetime” to be part of the celebrations. She added that a successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.
The messages reflected strong international goodwill toward India as it marked the anniversary of adopting its Constitution in 1950.
