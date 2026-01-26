‘Historic bond’ to ‘dragon and elephant dance’: What Trump, Xi said on India’s Republic Day

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also marked the occasion, saying he was honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time. He described the sight of US-made aircraft flying in the Indian sky as a powerful symbol of the growing US-India strategic partnership.

In a message shared by the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xi said the “dragon and the elephant should dance together” and help each other succeed as neighbours.

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a throwback photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the 2024 Republic Day celebrations, when he was the Chief Guest. Extending his wishes to India, Macron called it a beautiful memory and said he looked forward to meeting Modi again in February to continue building the partnership between the two countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who attended this year’s parade as a Chief Guest along with European Council President Antonio Costa, said it was an “honour of a lifetime” to be part of the celebrations. She added that a successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.