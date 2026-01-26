GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 22°C
PRAYER TIMES
ASIA
ASIA
World /
Asia /
India

‘Historic bond’ to ‘dragon and elephant dance’: What Trump, Xi said on India’s Republic Day

US and Chinese leaders led global wishes as India marked its 77th Republic Day

Last updated:
Stephen N R, Senior Associate Editor
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
US President Donald Trump congratulated India, calling the relationship between the two nations a “historic bond” as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.
US President Donald Trump congratulated India, calling the relationship between the two nations a “historic bond” as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.
Gulf News Archibes

Dubai: Global leaders extended warm wishes to India on its 77th Republic Day, praising the country’s democratic spirit and strengthening international partnerships.

US President Donald Trump congratulated India, calling the relationship between the two nations a “historic bond” as the world’s oldest and largest democracies.

In a message shared by the US Embassy in India, Trump said the United States stands with India in celebrating its Constitution and democratic values.

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also marked the occasion, saying he was honoured to attend the Republic Day Parade for the first time. He described the sight of US-made aircraft flying in the Indian sky as a powerful symbol of the growing US-India strategic partnership.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory message to President Droupadi Murmu, calling on China and India to strengthen their friendship and partnership.

In a message shared by the Chinese Ambassador to India, Xi said the “dragon and the elephant should dance together” and help each other succeed as neighbours.

French President Emmanuel Macron shared a throwback photo with Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the 2024 Republic Day celebrations, when he was the Chief Guest. Extending his wishes to India, Macron called it a beautiful memory and said he looked forward to meeting Modi again in February to continue building the partnership between the two countries.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who attended this year’s parade as a Chief Guest along with European Council President Antonio Costa, said it was an “honour of a lifetime” to be part of the celebrations. She added that a successful India makes the world more stable, prosperous and secure.

The messages reflected strong international goodwill toward India as it marked the anniversary of adopting its Constitution in 1950.

Stephen N R
Stephen N RSenior Associate Editor
A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.
Show More
Related Topics:
indiaAsiaamericas

Sign up for the Daily Briefing

Get the latest news and updates straight to your inbox

Up Next

Related Stories

President Donald Trump applauses during a signing ceremony on his Board of Peace initiative at the Annual Meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Thursday, Jan. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

US completes withdrawal from WHO: What it means

4m read
Banks concerned over Trump call to slash credit rates

Banks concerned over Trump call to slash credit rates

2m read
The comments come after trade talks fell apart last year, with Washington doubling tariffs on Indian goods in August to 50%.

Missed call, missed deal: India–US trade pact delayed

2m read
World welcomes 2026 with fireworks

World welcomes 2026 with fireworks

3m read