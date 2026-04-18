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United in Strength

Over 25,000 join ‘Your Nation Is Fortified’ race in Abu Dhabi

Event underscores solidarity and community engagement across UAE

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
2 MIN READ
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The ‘Your Nation Is Fortified’ event celebrates belonging, cohesion and national spirit.
The ‘Your Nation Is Fortified’ event celebrates belonging, cohesion and national spirit.
Afra Alnofeli/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: More than 25,000 people from across society took part on Saturday in the “Your Nation Is Fortified” race in Abu Dhabi, in a strong show of unity, cohesion and social solidarity across the UAE.

The race began at Wahat Al Karama and ended at Erth Abu Dhabi (Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel), following a route rich in national symbolism. Organisers said the event highlighted a shared message — that safeguarding the nation is a collective responsibility built on awareness, unity and a sense of belonging.

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The large turnout reflected the strong community spirit across the UAE, reinforcing the importance of preparedness and shared responsibility.

Aerial display sets the tone

The event opened with a striking aerial show by the UAE Knights, who painted the sky in the colours of the UAE flag, adding a sense of pride and symbolism to the occasion.

Participants included senior citizens, people of determination, youth, families and professional runners, showcasing the diversity and unity of the community.

Community gathering and activities

After the race, participants gathered at a community village at Erth Abu Dhabi, where families enjoyed a range of activities, entertainment and social programmes in a lively setting.

The event was organised through a collaboration between the Zayed Charity Run Committee and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and community engagement.

Officials highlight unity

Noura Al Kaabi, UAE’s Minister of State, expressed pride in the event, calling it a reflection of the UAE’s strength and values. She said it sends a message that the country remains committed to safety, unity and inclusion.

Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said the race reflects strong public awareness and the deep bond between people and leadership.

Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, described the turnout as remarkable, noting it showed appreciation for the UAE’s leadership and its efforts to ensure safety and stability.

Participants also shared their pride in taking part, calling the event a meaningful expression of unity and national spirit.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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