Over 25,000 join ‘Your Nation Is Fortified’ race in Abu Dhabi

Event underscores solidarity and community engagement across UAE
Abu Dhabi: More than 25,000 people from across society took part on Saturday in the “Your Nation Is Fortified” race in Abu Dhabi, in a strong show of unity, cohesion and social solidarity across the UAE.
The race began at Wahat Al Karama and ended at Erth Abu Dhabi (Armed Forces Officers Club & Hotel), following a route rich in national symbolism. Organisers said the event highlighted a shared message — that safeguarding the nation is a collective responsibility built on awareness, unity and a sense of belonging.
The large turnout reflected the strong community spirit across the UAE, reinforcing the importance of preparedness and shared responsibility.
The event opened with a striking aerial show by the UAE Knights, who painted the sky in the colours of the UAE flag, adding a sense of pride and symbolism to the occasion.
Participants included senior citizens, people of determination, youth, families and professional runners, showcasing the diversity and unity of the community.
After the race, participants gathered at a community village at Erth Abu Dhabi, where families enjoyed a range of activities, entertainment and social programmes in a lively setting.
The event was organised through a collaboration between the Zayed Charity Run Committee and the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, aimed at promoting healthy lifestyles and community engagement.
Noura Al Kaabi, UAE’s Minister of State, expressed pride in the event, calling it a reflection of the UAE’s strength and values. She said it sends a message that the country remains committed to safety, unity and inclusion.
Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organizing Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said the race reflects strong public awareness and the deep bond between people and leadership.
Aref Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, described the turnout as remarkable, noting it showed appreciation for the UAE’s leadership and its efforts to ensure safety and stability.
Participants also shared their pride in taking part, calling the event a meaningful expression of unity and national spirit.