UAE community race celebrates unity at Wahat Al Karama

Free 5km event promotes fitness, solidarity and patriotism in Abu Dhabi
The Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi Sports Council and the National Projects Office, has announced the “You’ve Protected the Nation, O Homeland” community race at Wahat Al Karama.
The event will take place at 8:00am on April 18, bringing together thousands of participants in a 5-kilometre race designed for people of all ages and fitness levels.
Organisers said the initiative aims to promote physical fitness, community engagement and national belonging, while paying tribute to the sacrifices of the UAE’s martyrs commemorated at Wahat Al Karama.
The race is expected to attract families, athletes and members of the wider community in a shared expression of unity.
Lieutenant General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said the event reflects the leadership’s vision of strengthening national values through sport.
He described the race as a humanitarian and patriotic initiative that highlights unity, appreciation and social cohesion.
Participation in the race is free, with organisers ensuring high standards of safety and organisation. The event is open to all members of society, regardless of nationality or fitness level.
Organisers have encouraged broad community participation in the initiative, which forms part of a wider series of sports and wellness events across Abu Dhabi during April.