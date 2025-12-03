500+ cars join Al Etihad Parade in Dubai to celebrate UAE's 54th National Day

The parade drew citizens and residents alike to express their shared connection to the UAE
Dubai: More than 500 cars transformed Jumeirah Road into a massive, moving tribute to the UAE's 54th Eid Al Etihad on Tuesday, as the Al Etihad Parade, organised by Brand Dubai, marked a vibrant display of national unity and community pride.
Held in collaboration with the Dubai Events Security Committee, the parade, part of the month-long National Month celebrations, drew citizens and residents alike to express their shared connection to the nation’s history and progress.
The procession, which forms part of the campaign launched last year by Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, commenced at Union House, the historic location where the Founding Fathers signed the declaration of the Union in 1971. Its route concluded at the Burj Al Arab, symbolically tracing the UAE's journey from its foundation to its current modern achievements.
Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, extended gratitude to all supporting partners, including the Dubai Events Security Committee and the Community Development Authority (CDA).
"We sincerely thank our partners whose collaboration ensured the success of the Al Etihad Parade," Ms. Al Suwaidi stated. "This event enabled the people of Dubai, both citizens and residents, to come together and express their pride in the UAE’s 54-year journey. The inspiration for the parade draws from the UAE’s story itself: from its founding in 1971 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and their fellow Founding Fathers, to the remarkable progress the nation has achieved today."
The parade saw over 1,000 UAE flags distributed to participants by volunteers, working in conjunction with the CDA.
Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazroui, Assistant Commandant for Operations Affairs and Chairperson of the Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC), underscored the integrated approach taken by city departments. "The strong cooperation between the Committee and Brand Dubai reflects the integrated way Dubai works to organise major events," he noted. He further commended participants for their cooperation, stating their "commitment to the guidelines ensured a smooth, safe and enjoyable experience for everyone."
Meanwhile, Reem Obaid Al Awabed, Director of Social Programmes at the CDA, highlighted the crucial role of volunteers in the parade's success. "Their dedication and genuine sense of loyalty and belonging added great value to this national event," she said. "Engaging volunteers in such occasions deepens community awareness and strengthens social cohesion."
The National Month campaign, which began on Flag Day (November 3), also includes the #ZayedAndRashid campaign, paying tribute to the two principal Founding Fathers who engineered the nation’s transformation.
