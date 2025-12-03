500+ cars join Al Etihad Parade in Dubai to celebrate UAE's 54th National Day

"We sincerely thank our partners whose collaboration ensured the success of the Al Etihad Parade," Ms. Al Suwaidi stated. "This event enabled the people of Dubai, both citizens and residents, to come together and express their pride in the UAE’s 54-year journey. The inspiration for the parade draws from the UAE’s story itself: from its founding in 1971 by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum and their fellow Founding Fathers, to the remarkable progress the nation has achieved today."