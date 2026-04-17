Abu Dhabi to host free Run for the Nation community 5K this weekend

Here's all you need to know about the event
A 5K run is set to bring people together at Wahat Al Karama this weekend in a community celebration of unity, gratitude and shared purpose.
Organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in partnership with the Zayed Charity Run, Run for the Nation will take place on Saturday, 18 April 2026 at 8:00am, inviting residents from across the UAE to walk or run a symbolic 5 kilometres together.
Free and open to all, the event is designed less as a race and more as a shared experience, one that places connection above competition. Families, friends and individuals of all ages are encouraged to take part, moving together in a simple gesture of solidarity and community spirit.
Set against the backdrop of Wahat Al Karama, the run brings together people from different backgrounds in one shared space, reflecting a defining idea of the UAE: strength in unity.
Organisers describe the initiative as a way of saying thank you to the many people who contribute to life in the country every day, from frontline workers to families who call the UAE home. It is a reminder that every role, however big or small, plays a part in shaping the nation’s story.
More than a sporting event, the run also reflects the UAE’s wider spirit of resilience and optimism, highlighting how shared moments can help strengthen community bonds and encourage a sense of belonging.
Whether participants choose to jog, walk or simply take part at their own pace, the emphasis remains the same: coming together.
Date: Saturday, 18 April 2026
Time: 8:00am
Location: Wahat Al Karama, Abu Dhabi
Distance: 5KM
Cost: Free