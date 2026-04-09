He turns personal struggles into an endurance challenge to back autoimmune research
Dubai: Behind the strength and stamina of Dubai athlete Nikola Aleksic lies a five-year battle with a rare autoimmune condition. On May 24, he will be marking his birthday by running 100 kilometres across the city, not just to test his limits, but to raise awareness for the struggles of people living with diseases like his own.
The route is set to start at Al Qudra, pass through Al Quoz industrial area, continue along Umm Suqeim, and finish at the iconic Burj Al Arab, where he has planned a symbolic breakfast at the Arabian tea house.
Aleksic has been living with Behcet’s disease, an autoimmune condition that causes painful mouth sores, skin outbreaks, eye inflammation, and even bone pain. His early years with the syndrome have been marked by uncertainty, misdiagnoses, and recurring flare-ups, all while competing in kickboxing.
“I fought in the ring while going through these episodes, silently dealing with pain, inflammation, and fatigue while still preparing, performing, winning some fights and losing others. It was a constant battle behind the scenes,” Aleksic told Gulf News.
Now, with better awareness of his body and lifestyle adjustments, he has managed the condition without long-term corticosteroids, or medications that reduce pain and inflammation. Instead, he has adapted disciplined training, mental resilience, and a holistic approach to his health.
According to Aleksic, he has never run a full marathon but he wanted do more for himself and for others.
“I train approximately eight to 10 times per week, combining long-distance running, interval work, strength training, injury prevention, and adapting my nutrition and stomach for long efforts.”
He added, “On a weekly level, the focus is on increasing time spent on my feet through running, while maintaining consistent strength work to build stronger legs, core, and back, all essential for sustaining long-distance performance.”
The 100km challenge has been eyed to raise awareness and support to Al Jalila Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Dubai Health, in advancing research on autoimmune diseases.
“I know what it means to live without answers and I want to contribute to a future where others don’t have to go through the same struggle,” shared Aleksic.
For the 30-year old athlete, the run is only the first step towards a larger vision. His journey has blended resilience, determination, and a desire to help others, proving that personal struggles can become a powerful force for good.
“More than anything, I want this story to inspire people. For those dealing with similar struggles, physical pain or illness does not have to define your limits. And for those without such challenges, appreciate your health, use your potential fully, and do something meaningful for others,” concluded Aleksic.
Interested groups or individuals who wish to contribute in the charity run may donate through the YallaGive website.