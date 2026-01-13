Meet the musicians who turned marathon runners

From bass legends to pop stars, these musicians have embraced long-distance running
Dubai: For some artists, creativity doesn’t stop at the studio door — it spills onto the road, the trail, and the marathon course. From punk-funk bass legends to chart-topping pop stars, these musicians have embraced long-distance running not just as exercise, but as a source of focus, freedom, and purpose. Meet the artists who’ve gone the distance — literally.
Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is famous for his explosive stage presence, and that same kinetic energy powers him through marathon miles. A regular at the Los Angeles Marathon, Flea has completed several races, often using the platform to raise funds for his Silverlake Conservatory of Music, the non-profit he founded to provide music education to young people.
Far from being a casual runner, Flea has posted seriously impressive times, finishing under four hours on multiple occasions — including 3:53:00 in 2011 and a standout 3:41:49 in 2012. For him, running mirrors music: disciplined, expressive, and deeply communal.
Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard takes endurance to another level. An accomplished ultra-marathoner, Gibbard has tackled legendary 100-mile races like the Western States 100, alongside traditional marathons run in support of causes such as Protect Our Winters.
Raised in the Pacific Northwest, Gibbard’s love for trail running is rooted in forests, mountains, and solitude. Running, he has said, offers a mental counterbalance to the demands of touring and performing. The sport hasn’t been without hardship — he’s faced setbacks including heat stroke — but those challenges seem to deepen his commitment rather than diminish it.
Global pop star Harry Styles has quietly built a reputation as a serious marathon runner. In March 2025, he completed the Tokyo Marathon in a swift 3:24:07, then followed it up later that year with an even more remarkable performance at the Berlin Marathon.
Running under the pseudonym “Sted Sarandos,” Styles clocked a personal best of 2:59:13 — breaking the elusive three-hour barrier. The achievement speaks to disciplined training and a genuine passion for the sport, proving that even amid stadium tours and red carpets, there’s room for early-morning long runs.
When Alicia Keys ran the 2015 New York City Marathon, it wasn’t about speed — it was about boundaries. Running for the charity Keep A Child Alive, Keys finished in 5:50:52, using the race as a way to challenge herself mentally and experience her city from a new perspective. Her strategy was simple and deeply human: focus only on the next landmark — the next tree, the next street light — rather than the full 26.2 miles. The approach reflects the same emotional intelligence that defines her music, turning an overwhelming distance into a series of manageable moments.
