Meet the musicians who turned marathon runners

Dubai: For some artists, creativity doesn’t stop at the studio door — it spills onto the road, the trail, and the marathon course. From punk-funk bass legends to chart-topping pop stars, these musicians have embraced long-distance running not just as exercise, but as a source of focus, freedom, and purpose. Meet the artists who’ve gone the distance — literally.

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is famous for his explosive stage presence, and that same kinetic energy powers him through marathon miles. A regular at the Los Angeles Marathon, Flea has completed several races, often using the platform to raise funds for his Silverlake Conservatory of Music, the non-profit he founded to provide music education to young people.

Raised in the Pacific Northwest, Gibbard’s love for trail running is rooted in forests, mountains, and solitude. Running, he has said, offers a mental counterbalance to the demands of touring and performing. The sport hasn’t been without hardship — he’s faced setbacks including heat stroke — but those challenges seem to deepen his commitment rather than diminish it.

When Alicia Keys ran the 2015 New York City Marathon, it wasn’t about speed — it was about boundaries. Running for the charity Keep A Child Alive, Keys finished in 5:50:52, using the race as a way to challenge herself mentally and experience her city from a new perspective. Her strategy was simple and deeply human: focus only on the next landmark — the next tree, the next street light — rather than the full 26.2 miles. The approach reflects the same emotional intelligence that defines her music, turning an overwhelming distance into a series of manageable moments.

