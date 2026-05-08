GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 31°C
PRAYER TIMES
WORLD
WORLD
World /
Europe

Germany bank robber on the run after hostage scare

Hours-long German bank standoff ends, but suspect slips police cordon

Last updated:
AFP
2 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
Police stand in front of a bank, where bank robbers have taken multiple hostages in Sinzig, western Germany on May 8, 2026.
Police stand in front of a bank, where bank robbers have taken multiple hostages in Sinzig, western Germany on May 8, 2026.
AFP

At least one bank robber was on the run in Germany on Friday after sparking an hours-long standoff in which police initially feared that multiple hostages were being held inside the bank's vault room.

The situation ended when heavily armed commandos entered the bank and freed the two locked-up employees unharmed - only to realise that one or more perpetrators had likely fled the scene many hours earlier.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

After questioning witnesses, police described a male suspect as about 1.80 metres (six feet) tall and wearing a white jumpsuit "similar to a beekeeper's suit", while not ruling out that there were multiple robbers involved.

They said the male attacker "ambushed an employee of a cash transport company at around 9:00 am (0700 GMT) and stole a container of cash from him" in the small western town of Sinzig near Bonn in Rhineland-Palatinate state.

"Subsequently, the perpetrator(s) locked two people, including the transport company employee, in a separate room within the bank branch," police said in a statement.

Officers, alerted by the bank's alarm system, rushed to the scene and surrounded the bank, among them commandos in helmets and ballistic vests carrying automatic weapons, as a heicopter circled above.

Police later conceded that "the perpetrator(s) likely left the premises before the first police officers arrived".

They added that, given the initially unclear situation, "the area was cordoned off and special forces were called in, in part to protect any potential witnesses inside the building".

A police spokesman told AFP at the scene that a search of the surrounding area had so far drawn a blank.

He added that the hunt for the suspects remained active, and the two people freed from inside the bank were receiving care.

Forensic technicians secured evidence, and more witnesses were being questioned. No information was released on the amount of money stolen.

Related Topics:
crime

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Students attend a past edition of GN Edufair

Gulf News Edufair now a two-day event

2m read
FIFA World Cup 2026 is an expensive affair for fans

World Cup: Cash boost, FIFA unveils red card crackdown

3m read
RTA warns motorists to obey school bus stop arms to protect children in Dubai

Dubai road safety alert: School bus rules explained

2m read
Customers form a queue at a money remittance centre in Dubai

Filipino remittances rise to $2.79b in February 2026

2m read