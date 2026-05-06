Gulf News Edufair to run over two days from Saturday

Two-day format underscores resilience of UAE’s education sector and a more focused event
Gulf News Edufair, one of the UAE’s leading education exhibitions, will now be held over two days instead of three as originally planned.
Initially scheduled to take place this weekend from May 8-10 at The H Dubai, the event will now run across Saturday and Sunday, offering a more focused and streamlined experience for students, parents and educators.
Organised by Gulf News, the change is in line with the UAE’s agile and responsive approach in the face of evolving regional circumstances, while maintaining support for the country’s higher education sector.
This year’s edition will feature one of the highest numbers of exhibitors to date, bringing together more than 35 leading universities, academic institutions and education service providers. More than 1,500 undergraduate, postgraduate and executive programmes will be showcased across a wide range of disciplines, highlighting the depth and diversity of the education landscape in the country.
“Gulf News Edufair remains committed to providing a comprehensive platform for parents and students to explore their academic futures,” said Vijay Vaghela, CEO of Gulf News. “By concentrating the event into two dynamic days, we are enhancing accessibility and engagement without compromising on quality.”
He added: “The strong response from universities and education providers, reflected in one of the highest numbers of exhibitors, is a clear demonstration of the resilience and strength of the UAE’s education sector.”
“As a media organisation, Gulf News remains deeply committed to the education sector and to supporting platforms that empower students and families to make informed decisions about their futures.”
Supported by forward-looking government initiatives, the UAE’s education sector continues to evolve while maintaining high standards of excellence. Events such as Gulf News Edufair play a vital role in guiding students through critical decisions that shape their academic and professional futures.