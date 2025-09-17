SBI branch heist in India: Armed gang steals cash, 20kg gold

A gang of masked men, dressed in military-style uniforms, pulled off a daring robbery at the State Bank of India branch in Chadachan town, Karnataka, on Tuesday evening, escaping with Rs10.4 million in cash and 20kg of gold worth about Rs 200 million, according to police and the FIR.

One of the gang members had earlier entered the branch under the guise of wanting to open a “current account,” submitting a form with incorrect details. As the manager and a colleague moved toward the strong room to close the day’s accounts, he pulled a gun and demanded the cash.

They bound both staff and customers (hands and legs) with plastic bags, locked several staff members in a toilet, and forced open the vault and the gold lockers. “Take out the cash, otherwise I will kill you,” one robber allegedly threatened.

Alex Abraham Senior Associate Editor

