Fujairah Police arrest gang for stealing Dh195,000 from bank customer within three hours

Specialised investigation team immediately launched operation, arrested the perpetrators
Fujairah: Fujairah Police have arrested a gang specialized in stealing money from bank customers just three hours after committing their crime.
According to the Fujairah Police, the case began on the morning of October 23, 2025, when the operations room received a report at 10:50 a.m. from a woman who had withdrawn Dh195,000 from a bank and was later targeted by the suspects.
The gang deceived her by claiming her vehicle had a problem with one of its rear tires. When she stepped out to check, one of the suspects opened the opposite door and stole the cash before fleeing the scene.
A specialised investigation team immediately launched an operation to track down the perpetrators.
Within hours, officers successfully identified the suspects, who were later found to be wanted in similar cases in another emirate.
Acting in coordination with Sharjah Police, Fujairah Police arrested the gang and referred them to the competent authorities for legal proceedings.
Brig. Gen. Dr. Ali Rashid bin Awash Al Yamahi, Director General of Police Operations, praised the professionalism and readiness of the investigation teams, highlighting their ability to address complex cases in record time.
Al Yamahi said the achievement reflects the Ministry of Interior’s ongoing commitment to enhancing public safety and ensuring the protection of the community.
Fujairah Police urged the public to exercise caution when leaving banks, avoid engaging with strangers, and report any suspicious behavior immediately to facilitate swift law enforcement response.
