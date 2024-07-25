Sharjah: A four-member gang has been arrested in Sharjah for stealing 1,840 laptops worth over Dh1 million, police reported on Thursday.
The suspects, all Arabs, were apprehended within 48 hours of the heist.
An Asian man, employed by a transport services company, said that he was on his way to deliver the laptops when the gang intercepted him in an industrial area, posing as police officers. It was only later that he realised he had fallen victim to a scam.
Within two days of the fraud being reported to the Central Operations Room, Sharjah Police successfully apprehended the suspects.
“Upon verifying the information, a team of officers promptly initiated the investigation,” said Col. Abdul Rahman Nasser Al Shamsi, deputy director of the Criminal Investigations Department at Sharjah Police.
“Utilising the gathered data, police officers tracked down the suspects and kept them under close surveillance before arresting them,” he added.