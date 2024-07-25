The Travel Guide provides instructions and advice by destination. Among the highlights are that it provides the latest alerts and warnings pertaining to a place, whether it is weather-related or otherwise. It also talks about visa exemptions and stay durations.

Travellers can also get general tips about dealing with credible companies to make travel and hotel bookings or renting cars, ensure their passport validity, driving licence requirements, obtain international health insurance and take necessary precautions about their valuables. It reminds travellers that they should follows the laws of the place they are visiting.