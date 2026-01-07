UAE President awards Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi First-Class Order of Zayed II

Sheikh Abdullah praised Al Suwaidi's outstanding contributions throughout his career
Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has awarded Mohammed Sultan Al Suwaidi the First-Class Order of Zayed II, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, visited Mohammed Sultan at his home in Abu Dhabi and presented him with the award.
Sheikh Abdullah praised Mohammed Sultan's dedicated efforts and outstanding contributions throughout his diplomatic career, as well as his high level of professional competence. Sheikh Abdullah also expressed his best wishes for Al Suwaidi's continued health and success.
