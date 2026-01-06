GOLD/FOREX
Abdulla Al Hamed named chairman of UAE National Media Authority

UAE President issues decrees appointing Abdulla Al Hamed, Mohammed Al Shehhi to key roles

Abdulla Al Hamed named chairman of UAE National Media Authority

Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has issued two Federal Decrees appointing Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed as Chairman of the National Media Authority, and Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi as Vice Chairman of the National Media Authority.

Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed previously served as Chairman of the Board of the UAE Media Council and as Chairman of the National Media Office. He has also held a number of other senior leadership positions in the fields of media, healthcare and energy.

Mohammed Saeed Al Shehhi previously served as Secretary-General of the UAE Media Council and has held several leadership positions in the media sector, specialised zones and sports.

