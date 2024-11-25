Mohamed Salah has stated that he is "probably more out than in" at Liverpool, with the club yet to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the season.

Since joining Liverpool in 2017 for a reported £34.3m from Roma, Salah has scored 223 goals in 367 appearances across all competitions. He is also the Reds' top scorer this season, with 12 goals to his name, including a game-winning brace against Southampton on Sunday.

Salah signed a three-year contract extension with Liverpool in 2022, but that deal is set to expire next summer.

"We are almost in December and I haven’t received any offers yet to stay in the club. I’m probably more out than in,” Salah told reporters following Liverpool’s victory against Southampton.

“You know I have been in the club for many years. There is no club like this. But in the end it is not in my hands. As I said before, it is December and I haven’t received anything yet about my future. I love the fans. The fans love me. In the end it is not in my hands or the fans’ hands. Let’s wait and see.”

Asked if he was 'disappointed' that he is yet to receive an offer to extend his deal, Salah said: "Of course, yeah. I’m not going to retire soon so I’m just playing, focusing on the season and I’m trying to win the Premier League and hopefully the Champions League as well. I’m disappointed but we will see.

“I’m very professional. Everybody can see my work ethic. I’m just trying to enjoy my football and I will play at the top level as long as possible. I’m just doing my best because this is who I am and I try to give it all for myself and for the club. We will see what happens next.”

Comment

At 32, Salah may be approaching the latter stages of his career, but he shows no signs of slowing down. This season alone, the Egyptian has been involved in 16 of Liverpool's 24 Premier League goals—67% of the total. With 12 goals and 10 assists in 18 games across all competitions, he’s averaging a goal involvement every 65 minutes, his best return for Liverpool.

Such consistent output is rare in football, making the situation all the more puzzling. It would be more understandable if contract negotiations had stalled over wages or bonuses, but for Salah to reveal that he hasn’t even been offered a new deal puts Liverpool in a difficult position.

While there is still time for talks to begin, Salah will be eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement with overseas clubs once the new year arrives. With the Saudi Pro League long interested in the forward and their clubs flush with cash, Liverpool face a real risk of losing Salah by the start of the 2025/26 season.