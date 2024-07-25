Abu Dhabi: It’s that time of the year when it’s all the more important to ensure the tyres on your vehicle are in good condition.

It’s summer. So, make sure you check your tyres.

The Ministry of Interior and traffic authorities in the UAE are ramping up inspections during summer to ensure road safety.

Vehicles with worn-out tyres will face a Dh500 fine under Article 82 of the Federal Traffic Law. Additionally, the vehicle could be impounded for a week, and the driver will incur four black points.

The Ministry of Interior has warned that the summer heat significantly increases the risks associated with tyres.

Last year, 22 car crashes occurred in the UAE because of tyres bursting.

Police also caught people driving with bad tyres over 18,000 times.

Authorities and experts highlight seven tyre-related reasons that could potentially lead to accidents:

1. Tyres unfit for the road.

2. Tyres that don’t meet safety specifications.

3. Excessive loads not compatible with tyre type.

4. Not maintaining proper air pressure.

5. Travelling at a speed beyond the tyres’ permissible limit.

6. Improper use of tyres, such as driving on unsuitable surfaces.

7. Neglecting periodic tyre inspection and maintenance.

Abu Dhabi Police launched a field awareness initiative on tyre inspection during the annual Liwa Dates Festival in Al Dhafra, in cooperation with the Michelin Group. This is part of the Ministry of Interior’s “Summer Without Accidents” campaign and the Abu Dhabi Police’s “Summer Safety” campaign.

The Traffic Awareness and Education Branch of the Al Dhafra Region provided drivers safety precautions for summer driving, emphasising tyre checks and replacements if needed. They also distributed awareness booklets and gifts.

Colonel Ahmed Khadem Al Qubaisi, director of the Traffic and Security Patrols Department in Al Dhafra, highlighted the importance of public awareness initiatives to ensure road safety. He stressed the need to inspect and replace expired tires, ensuring new ones are not affected by humidity and high temperature.

In Dubai, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Dubai Police’s assistant commander-in-chief for operations affairs, has also emphasised the need for vehicle maintenance and tyre safety.