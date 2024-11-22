Dubai: Have you seen the new display on Dubai’s DIFC Gate Building, paying tribute to the Nation’s Founding Fathers, Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Shaikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum? A drone shot, posted by Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai on Instagram, shows the huge display.

The video that he shared on his Instagram Stories with his 16.7 million followers, shows visuals as the drone flies down the façade of The Emirates Towers, before flying towards Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) area.

The video then turns to focus on the display on the popular landmark, the DIFC Gate Building.

The display is part of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign launched by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council.

The campaign, launched in partnership with 16 government, semi-government and private sector entities, was announced at a press conference earlier in October, at the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO).

It was launched to honour the UAE's founding fathers for their historic role in establishing the Union, and to reinforce national identity within UAE society.