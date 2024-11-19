Dubai: Dubai remains resolutely optimistic about the future, said Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation (DFF).

Sheikh Hamdan’s remarks came during his visit to the Dubai Future Forum 2024 taking place at the Museum of the Future from November 19 to 20.

Sheikh Hamdan emphasised Dubai’s standing as a global pathbreaker in designing the future and anticipating emerging trends and opportunities, guided by the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Largest gathering of futurists

The Dubai Future Forum, the world’s largest gathering of futurists, has brought together more than 2,500 participants from around 100 countries, alongside over 150 speakers, including government officials, CEOs, academics, decision-makers, thought leaders, and futurists. The forum features 70 sessions dedicated to exploring key trends and shaping global strategies for the future.

Gathering of futurist

Sheikh Hamdan said: “The Dubai Future Forum has established itself as one of the world’s top gatherings of futurists, enabling the global community to keep pace with rapid changes while highlighting new opportunities. The forum’s outcomes will guide governments, societies, and institutions worldwide as they plan their futures.”

“Through the Dubai Future Forum, we are committed to bridging the gap and uniting futurists, academics, and researchers with policymakers, officials, and regulators. We will continue to build international partnerships that enable us to imagine the future and bring our ambitions to life,” he commented.

Dubai Future Solutions — Prototypes for Humanity

Sheikh Hamdan also visited the Dubai Future Solutions — Prototypes for Humanity exhibition, which showcases 100 innovative projects from around the world that address the most pressing challenges facing the world.

The initiative, overseen by Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), provides a global platform for university students and academics to showcase groundbreaking solutions to complex problems facing humanity. The initiative’s key partners include the Dubai Future Foundation, Dubai Culture, Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Hussain Sajwani — DAMAC Foundation, which recently committed Dh100 million to advancing innovation and technology in Dubai.

Empowering future leaders

Sheikh Hamdan also met with 42 graduates from the first cohort of FEEL: A Disruptive Futures Programme. Launched by DFF, the programme equips participants with the skills to capitalise on emerging opportunities and strategically prepare plans for the future.

Additionally, he attended the graduation ceremony for 20 standout prospects who were part of the fourth batch of the Dubai Future Experts Programme. Led by The Executive Council of Dubai and DFF, the programme is designed to certify future experts within the Dubai government in collaboration with leading future foresight specialists from around the world. He highlighted the crucial role of these graduates in driving innovation and transformation within the government sector

Day 1 highlights

The opening day of the Dubai Future Forum featured seven plenary sessions in addition to 15 thematic sessions that focused on five key themes: Foresight Insights, Transforming Humanity, Futuring Nature, Empowering Generations, and Optimising Health.