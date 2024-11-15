Dubai: More than 150 speakers and 2,500 experts from about 100 countries will discuss critical global issues during the Dubai Future Forum 2024.

From November 18 to 21, the world’s largest gathering of futurists and experts will feature more than 70 keynote addresses, panel discussions and workshops, along with city-wide activations.

Organised by the Dubai Future Foundation at the Museum of the Future, the event will be held under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Dubai Future Foundation.

Opening day

The opening day of the event includes keynotes, fireside chats, and thematic sessions. Highlights include the panel featuring the first Arab astronaut Sarah Sabry, inventor Prof. Oussama Khatib, and National Geographic Explorer Suaad Al Harthi. Other panels will have experts like Jonathon Keats, Anne Beate Hovind, Dr Patrick Noack, Dr Parag Khanna, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, Amy Webb and Dr Jordan Nguyen discussing space, technology and humanity.

For the first time, the forum will extend beyond the Museum of the Future with events across Dubai. These include film screenings at Cinema Akil in Alserkal Avenue, Al Qouz (November 18, 19) and at Cinema Akil at 25hours Hotel, One Central (November 20, 21), and the ‘Nomadic Futures: Reimagining Cultural Narratives’ workshop at The Courtyard, Al Qouz (November 18 to 21).

Day 1 will also feature the ‘Play-Full Futures’ activation, which focuses on integrating communities into the future design, several workshops and 15 diverse sessions.

Second day

On the second day, panels will have Liam Young, Honor Harger, Brendan McGetrick, Bo Victor Nylund, Omran Sharaf and Michael Madsen will explore the future of humanity in space, among others.

There will be a fireside chat featuring prominent futurists Paul Saffo and Jay Ogilvy. Other panels with Jennifer Brace, Marie-Caroline Darbon and Melanie Subin will address foresight strategy success, and a panel with Majed Al Mansoori, Refik Anadol, Hugh Forrest and Benedetta Ghione will explore the future of exhibitions and global gatherings.

Also, there will be three informative workshops organised by the Dubai Future Foundation on topics like resilient societies, foresight planning, and strategic decision-making. UNICEF will host an exhibition highlighting the future of childhood.