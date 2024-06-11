Dubai: Investing in talent is the main driver behind UAE’s continuous rise in global rankings for artificial intelligence, the first-ever AI Retreat heard on Tuesday in Dubai.

The insight came from Omar Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, in his address to more than 2,500 AI experts, policymakers, government officials and industry stakeholders at the Museum of the Future and AREA 2071.

The minister highlighted that the UAE leadership’s belief in the importance of talent in building the future has resulted in the UAE ranking third globally in attracting AI talent relative to its population size, after Luxembourg and Switzerland, and first regionally - up from the 11th place in 2021, according to a report by LinkedIn in collaboration with Stanford University.

The UAE also ranked 15th globally for its AI skills, up from the 20th place last year.

Emphasising the importance of continually adapting with this dynamic technology, he urged everyone to stay competitive and avoid falling behind in the global AI race.

The UAE’s leadership, under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, seeks to develop a leading, proactive, and future-oriented model for Dubai and lead the AI conversation through the establishment of this platform and his recent announcement of 22 Chief AI officers in government departments across Dubai.