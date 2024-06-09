Dubai: For the first time in Dubai, ‘Chief AI (Artificial Intelligence) Officers’ have been appointed in 22 government entities.
The move was approved on Sunday by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.
In a post on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said the appointments are “part of a future-driven vision focused on utilizing AI in government work. This move will support Dubai’s journey and expertise, and transform its horizons in developing innovative solutions built on advanced technology”.
He added: “The acceleration of AI, its tools and applications is a key pillar of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai] to position Dubai as a global hub in developing and deploying AI solutions.
Sheikh Hamdan concluded: “The appointment of the new Chief AI Officers in the Dubai government is a step in the process of achieving our vision for the future of government work, in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI [DUB.AI]. We expect them to transform our vision into reality by accelerating the work, and doubling down on our efforts.”
The Chief AI Officers are for:
- Community Development Authority in Dubai
- Dubai Government Human Resources Department
- Dubai Customs
- Dubai Police
- The Judicial Council
- Dubai Civil Aviation Authority
- Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment
- Dubai Electricity and Water Authority
- Dubai Digital Authority
- General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence
- Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment
- Dubai Health Authority
- Public Prosecution
- Protocol Department in Dubai
- Roads and Transport Authority
- Dubai Culture and Arts Authority
- Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University
- Department of Economy and Tourism
- Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services
- Department of Finance
- Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation
- Dubai Municipality
About DUB.AI
The Chief AI Officer position was established under the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI), designed to enrich the quality of life and well-being of residents.
DUB.AI aims to cement the emirate’s position as a global hub for AI governance and legislation, while facilitating AI adoption across strategic sectors. Additionally, the initiative bolsters Dubai’s standing in the Global AI Readiness Index, where it presently holds a position in the top 10.