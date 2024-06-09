In a post on his X account, Sheikh Hamdan said the appointments are “part of a future-driven vision focused on utilizing AI in government work. This move will support Dubai’s journey and expertise, and transform its horizons in developing innovative solutions built on advanced technology”.

He added: “The acceleration of AI, its tools and applications is a key pillar of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum [Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai] to position Dubai as a global hub in developing and deploying AI solutions.

Sheikh Hamdan concluded: “The appointment of the new Chief AI Officers in the Dubai government is a step in the process of achieving our vision for the future of government work, in line with the Dubai Universal Blueprint for AI [DUB.AI]. We expect them to transform our vision into reality by accelerating the work, and doubling down on our efforts.”

The Chief AI Officers are for:

Community Development Authority in Dubai

Dubai Government Human Resources Department

Dubai Customs

Dubai Police

The Judicial Council

Dubai Civil Aviation Authority

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Establishment

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority

Dubai Digital Authority

General Directorate of Dubai Civil Defence

Dubai Data and Statistics Establishment

Dubai Health Authority

Public Prosecution

Protocol Department in Dubai

Roads and Transport Authority

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority

Hamdan Bin Mohammed Smart University

Department of Economy and Tourism

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services

Department of Finance

Endowments and Minors’ Trust Foundation

Dubai Municipality

About DUB.AI

The Chief AI Officer position was established under the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence (DUB.AI), designed to enrich the quality of life and well-being of residents.